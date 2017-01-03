Fantasian teased by Final Fantasy creator's studio for Apple Arcade
Hironobu Sakaguchi's Mistwalker studio is apparently coming into the home stretch on its latest game. Fantasian could appear on Apple Arcade later this year.
Final Fantasy creator loves the legacy his original Final Fantasy spawned.
Could it be the best RPG ever made? Probably not, but let's remain optimistic!
Nintendo has announced that The Last Story will be coming to the US later this year.