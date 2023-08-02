New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Final Fantasy creator's Fantasian RPG could be coming to Steam

Directed by legendary game designer Hironobu Sakaguchi, Fantasian has been an Apple Arcade exclusive, but a listing for the game was spotted in SteamDB.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Mistwalker
2

Heads turned and interest was piqued in 2021 when original Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi announced his new game, Fantasian. By many accounts, the game is good. However, it has also been confined to Apple Arcade as an exclusive up to this point. That may be changing soon. Recently, a listing was discovered on SteamDB that suggests that files have been added to Steam on PC for a Fantasian beta test. Though it hasn’t been confirmed, the game’s SteamDB page is still up.

The Fantasian listing on SteamDB was spotted by gaming news Twitter account Knoebel. Currently, there is a listing on SteamDB that shows files submitted for something called the “FANTASIAN Playtest”. There’s been no announcement of this port so far, so it’s unclear if we’re going to see Fantasian land on Steam in full right away or if there will be some kind of beta or demo beforehand. Either way, the listing is still up and can be seen now.

Fantasian gameplay and battle
Fantasian was built as a classic RPG with exploration and turn-based battles in a fantasy setting.
Source: Mistwalker

Fantasian originally came to Apple Arcade in 2021 and is the latest work of Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi’s Mistwalker studio. It's a proper turn-based JRPG in the vein of Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest, but its setting mix in real-life dioramas to provide the backdrop to its story. The game has also been released in several parts, so it’s unknown if it will be put on Steam as one full package, or in separate pieces, as was the case on mobile devices. Either way, it’s interesting to see. Sakaguchi talked about bringing Fantasian to PC earlier this year, as well as the possibility of a sequel, but no definitive news had dropped about the prospect since then.

With Fantasian now listed on SteamDB, it seems like an announcement could be coming sooner than later. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates and share the latest details on Fantasian on PC.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola