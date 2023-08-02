Final Fantasy creator's Fantasian RPG could be coming to Steam Directed by legendary game designer Hironobu Sakaguchi, Fantasian has been an Apple Arcade exclusive, but a listing for the game was spotted in SteamDB.

Heads turned and interest was piqued in 2021 when original Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi announced his new game, Fantasian. By many accounts, the game is good. However, it has also been confined to Apple Arcade as an exclusive up to this point. That may be changing soon. Recently, a listing was discovered on SteamDB that suggests that files have been added to Steam on PC for a Fantasian beta test. Though it hasn’t been confirmed, the game’s SteamDB page is still up.

The Fantasian listing on SteamDB was spotted by gaming news Twitter account Knoebel. Currently, there is a listing on SteamDB that shows files submitted for something called the “FANTASIAN Playtest”. There’s been no announcement of this port so far, so it’s unclear if we’re going to see Fantasian land on Steam in full right away or if there will be some kind of beta or demo beforehand. Either way, the listing is still up and can be seen now.

Fantasian was built as a classic RPG with exploration and turn-based battles in a fantasy setting.

Source: Mistwalker

Fantasian originally came to Apple Arcade in 2021 and is the latest work of Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi’s Mistwalker studio. It's a proper turn-based JRPG in the vein of Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest, but its setting mix in real-life dioramas to provide the backdrop to its story. The game has also been released in several parts, so it’s unknown if it will be put on Steam as one full package, or in separate pieces, as was the case on mobile devices. Either way, it’s interesting to see. Sakaguchi talked about bringing Fantasian to PC earlier this year, as well as the possibility of a sequel, but no definitive news had dropped about the prospect since then.

With Fantasian now listed on SteamDB, it seems like an announcement could be coming sooner than later. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates and share the latest details on Fantasian on PC.