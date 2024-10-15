Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero sold 3 million copies within one day after launch The game has been lauded by many as one of the best Dragon Ball games to come out so far.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero came out earlier this October, and it has already secured some impressive sales for Bandai Namco. The game is reported to have sold over 3 million copies within 24 hours of its release, making it one of the fastest-selling Dragon Ball games of all time to go along with the enormous amount of attention and praise it has enjoyed.

Bandai Namco shared its sales numbers in a press release this week, as reported by Japanese outlet PR Times. According to the press release, the game, having come out on October 10, 2024, managed to cross the three million unit mark before 24 hours has even passed since it became available worldwide. Bandai Namco’s staff were proud of the milestone, sharing the following roughly translated statement:

By working with more than 30 overseas bases of our group, we implemented marketing measures that were suited to the characteristics of each region, such as a road tour in North America and exhibitions at game events in Europe, South America, and Asia, and we believe that this result was achieved by having a wider range of fans play the game than ever before.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has been lauded by fans for its massive roster, what-if scenarios, and varied modes.

Source: Bandai Namco

It helps, as well, that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has proven to be a highly enjoyable game. In our Shacknews review, we enjoyed the look and feel of the game as an awesome representation of the anime and manga. It unfortunately doesn’t have local versus and the difficulty spikes can be immense, but it’s still an incredibly well-done title with tons of characters to explore and a lot of fun modes in which to use them.

With such a milestone in just one day, it will be interesting to see how far Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero sells in a month or even a season. As we watch for those details, stay tuned for more Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero coverage here at Shacknews.