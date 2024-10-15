When is Destiny: Rising set? Discover when in the Destiny timeline the new Destiny: Rising takes place.

Destiny: Rising is a brand new mobile game from NetEase that gives players another type of experience to dig into. Given its association with Bungie’s Destiny, players are curious to learn when Destiny: Rising is set, whether it’s before or after major events, and whether or not story beats and characters they’ve come to know are present in this mobile game.

When is Destiny: Rising set?

Destiny: Rising is set in an alternate Destiny timeline, in an age before the Last City. It appears as though the game takes place after what has come to be known as The Collapse, in a post-Dark Age era, where Iron Lords existed. The specifics of this may become clearer once the Destiny: Rising closed alpha test begins – so make sure you sign up to gain access.

Given it is an alt-timeline, there are likely to be minor and major differences to the history of the game when compared to Destiny 1 and Destiny 2. However, many of the broad stroke ideas are still present, as is evidenced by the reveal trailer and developer preview.

Firstly, the game is set in the aftermath of a fateful alien invasion, where heroes rise up with unique “space magic” powers to combat alien forces. There are still iconic enemy factions like the Fallen, Vex, and Hive, though there are some notable species missing based purely on the reveal trailer. There also appears to be some familiar faces in the form of Ikora, some of the Iron Lords, and even a different version of the Speaker.

Outside of these similarities, there are several differences. This timeline is prior to the establishment of the classes, which means hero characters are more free-form. There is no Tower for Guardians to call their home. Instead, players will find sanctuary in a place called Haven before striking out into areas like Jiangshi, the Red Sea Rift, and other unique locations.

As we approach the release of Destiny: Rising, and get time to dig into it, the differences and similarities will become more pronounced. However, for now all you need to know is that Destiny: Rising is set in an alternate timeline around the time of Iron Lords. Take a look at our Destiny: Rising page for more info.