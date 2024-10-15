Dragon Age: The Veilguard won't allow preload for PC ahead of its release BioWare has chosen to skip DRM protection like Denuvo, which leaves the game unable to be preloaded ahead of its launch date.

BioWare’s newest Dragon Age game, The Veilguard, is almost upon us, and with it will come an all-new journey in the popular RPG universe, but you’re not going to be able to load up the game’s file ahead of its release on PC. That’s because BioWare and Electronic Arts are skipping third-party DRM this time around. On the positive side, that means nothing like Denuvo to slow things down or foul them up, but it also means the game won’t have preloading ahead of its release.

BioWare detailed this decision in a new feature on Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s specs and global release times. There, the team shared why the game won’t be up for preload for PC players:

Dragon Age: The Veilguard won’t include any 3rd party DRM (such as Denuvo) on any platform. The lack of DRM means that there will be no preload period for PC players.

Our detailed specifications include settings for both Ray Tracing on and Ray Tracing off, so that players can know what to expect for launch.



It’s likely more good news than bad for folks who have experience with Denuvo tanking performance of PC games. It was a huge problem for Resident Evil Village on PC up until Capcom removed it. Meanwhile, games like Ghostwire: Tokyo have added the controversial protection software in updates after their release. Regardless, it sounds like BioWare and EA have opted to skip the headache and let the chips fall where they may in terms of DRM.

