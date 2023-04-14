Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Ghostwire: Tokyo gets Denuvo DRM in latest update & Redfall will have it too

A year after launch, it's been confirmed that Bethesda added Denuvo anti-piracy software to Ghostwire: Tokyo. Redfall will also have it at launch.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Tango Gameworks
3

It’s been a little over year since Ghostwire: Tokyo came out of Tango Gameworks and Bethesda, and a year after, it’s finally coming to April with some new content, but not all of its new features can be considered good. Recently, it was discovered that among the additions in Ghostwire: Tokyo’s latest update was controversial anti-piracy software Denuvo, which has been implemented alongside the Xbox launch. Notably, it looks like fellow Bethesda title Redfall will also include Denuvo DRM software.

Ghostwire: Tokyo’s inclusion of Denuvo DRM was discovered by Dark Side of Gaming, which claims to have run a simple test as of the game’s most recent update and discovered the software’s presence in the game:

Denuvo Alerts tweet about Denuvo DRM in Redfall
Denuvo DRM has been confirmed on Redfall's Steam page, alongside the recent addition of the software to Ghostwire: Tokyo.
Source: Twitter

It has also since been noted that a change was made to the Redfall Steam page, signaling the use of Denuvo DRM there as well, as shared by Twitter account Denuvo Alerts. Redfall’s use of Denuvo right out of the gate makes a little more sense, even if it’s an unpopular decision. Ghostwire: Tokyo’s inclusion of Denuvo is a bit more perplexing. The game has seen some updates that include new content with its Xbox launch, including the Spider’s Thread game mode in which players must battle their way through a rogue-lite mix of 30 stages from a pool of around 120 levels, gaining abilities, fighting off foes, and surviving as long as they can.

Nonetheless, it looks like that experience will come alongside Denuvo, which many have claimed (and sometimes proved) heavily affects game performance - so much so that it was recently removed from Resident Evil Village. Nonetheless, it seems Redfall and Ghostwire fans will have to deal with Denuvo in their games and whatever comes of it for the foreseeable future.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola