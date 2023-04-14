Ghostwire: Tokyo gets Denuvo DRM in latest update & Redfall will have it too A year after launch, it's been confirmed that Bethesda added Denuvo anti-piracy software to Ghostwire: Tokyo. Redfall will also have it at launch.

It’s been a little over year since Ghostwire: Tokyo came out of Tango Gameworks and Bethesda, and a year after, it’s finally coming to April with some new content, but not all of its new features can be considered good. Recently, it was discovered that among the additions in Ghostwire: Tokyo’s latest update was controversial anti-piracy software Denuvo, which has been implemented alongside the Xbox launch. Notably, it looks like fellow Bethesda title Redfall will also include Denuvo DRM software.

Ghostwire: Tokyo’s inclusion of Denuvo DRM was discovered by Dark Side of Gaming, which claims to have run a simple test as of the game’s most recent update and discovered the software’s presence in the game:

In order to find out whether the game uses Denuvo, we simply used MSConfig in order to change the number of CPU cores our AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D uses.



Like with all Denuvo games, after five CPU changes, you’ll get the following authentication error message. So yes, the game now uses Denuvo, there is no doubt about that.

Denuvo DRM has been confirmed on Redfall's Steam page, alongside the recent addition of the software to Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Source: Twitter

It has also since been noted that a change was made to the Redfall Steam page, signaling the use of Denuvo DRM there as well, as shared by Twitter account Denuvo Alerts. Redfall’s use of Denuvo right out of the gate makes a little more sense, even if it’s an unpopular decision. Ghostwire: Tokyo’s inclusion of Denuvo is a bit more perplexing. The game has seen some updates that include new content with its Xbox launch, including the Spider’s Thread game mode in which players must battle their way through a rogue-lite mix of 30 stages from a pool of around 120 levels, gaining abilities, fighting off foes, and surviving as long as they can.

Nonetheless, it looks like that experience will come alongside Denuvo, which many have claimed (and sometimes proved) heavily affects game performance - so much so that it was recently removed from Resident Evil Village. Nonetheless, it seems Redfall and Ghostwire fans will have to deal with Denuvo in their games and whatever comes of it for the foreseeable future.