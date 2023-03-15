Ghostwire: Tokyo comes to Xbox with new content in April Tango Gameworks is supplying players with a content update alongside the game's Xbox launch.

Ghostwire: Tokyo launched in March of last year, ushering in the latest creepy adventure from the team at Tango Gameworks. One year later, the game is set to expand in a huge way. Ghostwire: Tokyo will come to Xbox for the first time in April. What’s more, a new update will add content to the horror game for players to enjoy on all platforms.

Ghostwire: Tokyo publisher Bethesda Softworks announced today that the game will come to Xbox on April 12, 2023. Despite being owned by Microsoft, a previous deal prevented Ghostwire: Tokyo from coming to Xbox at its initial launch. What’s more, when Ghostwire: Tokyo comes to Xbox, it will be available on Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost.



As for new content, players can take on a fresh challenge in the Spider’s Thread game mode. The developer provided a brief description of the new mode in the announcement.

The Spider’s Thread game mode tasks players to navigate a 30-stage gauntlet selected from over 120 hand-crafted levels with one simple goal: get to the end. As players clear challenges and complete stages, they will unlock more skills and earn in-game currency to spend on upgrades.

The update also features new locations to explore, such as the Middle School. During these adventures, players will come up against some new enemy types, including Silent Gaze and Retribution.

Xbox players that missed out on Ghostwire: Tokyo last year will have a chance to check it out on Game Pass when it comes to the platform on April 12, 2023. Since that initial launch, Tango: Gameworks released Hi-Fi Rush, an Xbox/Windows exclusive that’s a strong departure from the studio’s horror roots.