Ghostwire: Tokyo comes to Xbox with new content in April

Tango Gameworks is supplying players with a content update alongside the game's Xbox launch.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Bethesda Softworks
Ghostwire: Tokyo launched in March of last year, ushering in the latest creepy adventure from the team at Tango Gameworks. One year later, the game is set to expand in a huge way. Ghostwire: Tokyo will come to Xbox for the first time in April. What’s more, a new update will add content to the horror game for players to enjoy on all platforms.

Ghostwire: Tokyo publisher Bethesda Softworks announced today that the game will come to Xbox on April 12, 2023. Despite being owned by Microsoft, a previous deal prevented Ghostwire: Tokyo from coming to Xbox at its initial launch. What’s more, when Ghostwire: Tokyo comes to Xbox, it will be available on Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost.

First-person pov of combat in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Source: Bethesda Softworks

As for new content, players can take on a fresh challenge in the Spider’s Thread game mode. The developer provided a brief description of the new mode in the announcement.

The update also features new locations to explore, such as the Middle School. During these adventures, players will come up against some new enemy types, including Silent Gaze and Retribution.

Xbox players that missed out on Ghostwire: Tokyo last year will have a chance to check it out on Game Pass when it comes to the platform on April 12, 2023. Since that initial launch, Tango: Gameworks released Hi-Fi Rush, an Xbox/Windows exclusive that’s a strong departure from the studio’s horror roots.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

