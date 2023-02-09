Hi-Fi Rush review: Turn the beat around

When Tango Gameworks’ rhythm-based action game Hi-Fi Rush shadow dropped on Xbox and PC, many were shocked to find that the game came from the same studio that developed The Evil Within series. Hi-Fi Rush is a step outside of the box for the horror game developer, one that has proven to be a worthy venture. With its catchy tunes, comic-inspired aesthetic, and pulse-pounding combat, Hi-Fi Rush is a treat for the senses and is accessible to players of various skill levels. The game seamlessly blends the addictive challenge of rhythm games with the flashy stylization and intensity of action games, resulting in a memorable experience that is as engaging as it is fun.

Face the Music

In Hi-Fi Rush, players take the stage as Chai, a charismatic wannabe rockstar whose newly acquired robotic arm gives him otherworldly musical capabilities. After being deemed a ‘defect,’ Chai must use his newfound musicality to take down an evil mega-corporation run by the perfectly coiffed CEO, Kale Vandelay. Chai is accompanied by several other food-named friends, including the tech-savvy Peppermint and her loyal robotic cat, 808. The colorful characters each have distinct personalities that are brought to life by a talented cast of voice actors.

The game’s vibrant color palette and throwback, comic-inspired visuals conjure memories of classic action games like Jet Set Radio, depicting a world teeming with style and personality. From the upbeat teachings of Smidge, to the monotone musings of LU-C1LLE, every character has a unique personality that adds to the game’s endless charm. A captivating story unfolds as Chai power-chords his way through Hi-Fi Rush’s 12 Tracks, or chapters.

The witty dialogue is chock full of clever banter and sharp quips that are offset by touching moments between Chai and the crew. When I wasn’t getting beat-up to the beat, I was often grinning at comedic exchanges between characters or chuckling at moments of irony or self-aware humor. The laughs are not limited to spoken dialogue either, as some of the game’s wittiest writing can be found on hidden tablets and even within item descriptions. Some conversations auto-play on their own without needing manual inputs from the player to skip to the next line of dialogue. Though it wasn’t an issue in the grand scheme, I would have liked the option to control how quickly such dialogue scenes played out, simply to avoid missing any of the stellar writing and jokes.

Music to my ears

The Hi-Fi Rush soundtrack is composed of a combination of licensed music and original songs that include toe-tapping tracks from The Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, The Joy Formidable, and Zwan, to name a few. There is also a streamer mode that swaps the licensed songs for original tunes by artists including REO and The Glass Pyramids, among others.

At first blush, Hi-Fi Rush seems like most other rhythm games in that a majority of the gameplay consists of attacking, parrying, and dodging to the beat of the background music. Light attacks and heavy attacks act like quarter notes and half notes when syncing to the beat and can be combined to create an assortment of flashy maneuvers fit for a rockstar. What starts off as simple metronome-synced attacks quickly evolves into complex moves that require more nuanced timing and attention to detail.



Chai can summon his companions into the fray and combine his musical talents with those of his cohorts to create powerful partner combos that are as visually stunning as they are satisfying to pull off. Allies also lend their skills outside of combat to perform tasks for Chai, such as pushing an object out of the way or activating machinery. Each companion comes with unique capabilities that make them invaluable in certain contexts. Chai often needs Peppermint to shoot the shields off enemies, for example.

Aside from shredding bots to the beat, most of your time within a level will be spent platforming through various sectors of Vandelay Industries, grabbing any hidden collectibles along the way. The gameplay is permeated by quick-time events of various forms, along with a handful of side-scrolling scenarios that offer a change of perspective in what is otherwise a primarily third-person experience. Some missions involve puzzle solving that typically requires calling upon one of Chai’s companions to overcome certain obstacles. Although the puzzles are not overly difficult, the game provides non-intrusive, optional hints that can be used to nudge players in the right direction when needed.

Anyone can play guitar



Players struggling to find the beat have a variety of visualization options available to assist in staying on track. In addition to being able to toggle an on-screen metronome off and on, Chai’s robotic feline companion, 808, can be customized in the settings to take on different shapes that are visually easier to read during combat. The pulsating environment is amplified by rhythmic animations, timed audio cues, and synchronized controller vibrations that help players maintain the beat.

At lower difficulties, players can enable Auto-action Mode, which modifies the inputs so that attack combos can be easily achieved without having to land their button prompts. Those struggling with hitting all the inputs during the rhythm minigame QTEs also have the option to turn these into single-button sequences. There are enough options to allow players to experience the sights and sounds of Hi-Fi Rush on their own terms, without sacrificing the quality or challenge of the gameplay.



There is still plenty to do after reaching the game’s epic conclusion. A plethora of content opens up after credits roll on the campaign, including chapter select and an even more brutal difficulty option. The end also introduces clothing and outfits for Chai and his companions, along with new challenges to complete in each level. Although I would have preferred to have the wardrobe options available from the beginning, it gives players another reason to drop back in to gather more Gears after finishing the story.

Moreover, it is worth noting that there is only one form of in-game currency, Gears, which can only be earned through gameplay. Basically, there’s no microtransactions, which is both welcome and rare to find in a contemporary AAA game.

Satisfaction guaranteed



What minor criticisms I could glean from my time with Hi-Fi Rush hardly tarnish a game that otherwise hits every note in stride. The game raises the bar for its mash-up of genres, setting new expectations for future rhythm-action games. An excessive amount of thought and care has been put into Hi-Fi Rush, and it shows. Other than the fact that the game is a timed release on Xbox and PC, there is little reason not to try it out, even for those who typically avoid rhythm games.

Hi-Fi Rush delivers energizing gameplay that is smoother than slide guitar. It's accessible, satisfying, and just pure fun. The touching narrative explores themes of friendship and loyalty, while satirizing corporate culture with an unparalleled wit. Tango Gameworks have knocked it out of the park with their first foray away from the horror game genre and I am eager to see what comes next.

This review is based on an Xbox digital copy accessed via Xbox Game Pass. Hi-Fi Rush is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.