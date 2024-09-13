New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 13, 2024

It's an esports kind of weekend.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. Second week in a row that I'm back. The streak is going to end at "two," because next week I'm on site at TwitchCon. For now, let's enjoy another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Hey, we're going esports-heavy tonight!

The Dota2 International is underway.

The Rocket League World Championship is happening over in Dallas, TX.

And the World Series of Warzone will crown the best Call of Duty: Warzone player.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Rap beef

Nobody cares what you think, J. Cole!

Accuracy in Sunday Pick'ems

Yeahhhhhhhhhh, nobody's picking the Bengals.

Good Grief

This feels like the outline for a Robot Chicken sketch.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Happy 20 years to Fable! The Hotfix is celebrating with some Fable speedruns, which aren't seen during the mainline marathons all too often.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai has one final video on animation. Yes, he's starting to wind down.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq is not immune to the kind of disinformation plaguing social media today.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

A new era begins for WWE Smackdown.

Tonight in video game music

Revisit Game Over Oakland with us and this performance from Ultra Combo.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for September! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

