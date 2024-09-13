Evening Reading - September 13, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. Second week in a row that I'm back. The streak is going to end at "two," because next week I'm on site at TwitchCon. For now, let's enjoy another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Hey, we're going esports-heavy tonight!
The International 2024 - Day 1 Bracket Update #Dota2 #TI13 pic.twitter.com/L5Cxbbk66s— The International (@dota2ti) September 13, 2024
The Dota2 International is underway.
Welcome to our home for the next 3 days! 🚀#RLCS pic.twitter.com/2naRTOJNQA— Rocket League Esports (@RLEsports) September 13, 2024
The Rocket League World Championship is happening over in Dallas, TX.
The Stage is Set 🤯🔥#WSOWGlobalFinal pic.twitter.com/tJgVbppQvZ— Call of Duty Esports (@COD_Esports) September 13, 2024
And the World Series of Warzone will crown the best Call of Duty: Warzone player.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Today in Bubbletron
Be sure to play Bubbletron today!
Rap beef
Kendrick Lamar And Drake Go To Therapy 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lU18lOP7KI— Shawn K The King (@SKTheKingYT) September 12, 2024
Nobody cares what you think, J. Cole!
Accuracy in Sunday Pick'ems
After several minutes of the "NFL Live" cast discussing how they like the Chiefs over the Bengals, their graphics department trolled them by showing them all picking Cincinnati. That drew quick rebuttals and disclaimers: "We all picked the Chiefs, actually!" pic.twitter.com/4NKxF8kkiD— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 13, 2024
Yeahhhhhhhhhh, nobody's picking the Bengals.
Good Grief
Friday the 13th 🔪 pic.twitter.com/HbjDaYKHiA— 🎃Jenny From the Spooky Block👻 (@Jeanna350) September 13, 2024
This feels like the outline for a Robot Chicken sketch.
Nothing but the Hotfix
Happy 20 years to Fable! The Hotfix is celebrating with some Fable speedruns, which aren't seen during the mainline marathons all too often.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai has one final video on animation. Yes, he's starting to wind down.
This week in Shaqnews
Did Shaquille O'Neal really throw Tim Walz out of his restaurant? Nope, the claim originated from a source that labels its content "satire." https://t.co/IPaeDTqqpv pic.twitter.com/clv1KSbUJ1— snopes.com (@snopes) September 10, 2024
Shaq is not immune to the kind of disinformation plaguing social media today.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
A new era begins for WWE Smackdown.
Tonight in video game music
Revisit Game Over Oakland with us and this performance from Ultra Combo.
That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for September! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!
