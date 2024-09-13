Evening Reading - September 13, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. Second week in a row that I'm back. The streak is going to end at "two," because next week I'm on site at TwitchCon. For now, let's enjoy another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Hey, we're going esports-heavy tonight!

The Dota2 International is underway.

Welcome to our home for the next 3 days! 🚀#RLCS pic.twitter.com/2naRTOJNQA — Rocket League Esports (@RLEsports) September 13, 2024

The Rocket League World Championship is happening over in Dallas, TX.

The Stage is Set 🤯🔥#WSOWGlobalFinal pic.twitter.com/tJgVbppQvZ — Call of Duty Esports (@COD_Esports) September 13, 2024

And the World Series of Warzone will crown the best Call of Duty: Warzone player.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Rap beef

Kendrick Lamar And Drake Go To Therapy 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lU18lOP7KI — Shawn K The King (@SKTheKingYT) September 12, 2024

Nobody cares what you think, J. Cole!

Accuracy in Sunday Pick'ems

After several minutes of the "NFL Live" cast discussing how they like the Chiefs over the Bengals, their graphics department trolled them by showing them all picking Cincinnati. That drew quick rebuttals and disclaimers: "We all picked the Chiefs, actually!" pic.twitter.com/4NKxF8kkiD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 13, 2024

Yeahhhhhhhhhh, nobody's picking the Bengals.

Good Grief

Friday the 13th 🔪 pic.twitter.com/HbjDaYKHiA — 🎃Jenny From the Spooky Block👻 (@Jeanna350) September 13, 2024

This feels like the outline for a Robot Chicken sketch.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Happy 20 years to Fable! The Hotfix is celebrating with some Fable speedruns, which aren't seen during the mainline marathons all too often.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai has one final video on animation. Yes, he's starting to wind down.

This week in Shaqnews

Did Shaquille O'Neal really throw Tim Walz out of his restaurant? Nope, the claim originated from a source that labels its content "satire." https://t.co/IPaeDTqqpv pic.twitter.com/clv1KSbUJ1 — snopes.com (@snopes) September 10, 2024

Shaq is not immune to the kind of disinformation plaguing social media today.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

A new era begins for WWE Smackdown.

Tonight in video game music

Revisit Game Over Oakland with us and this performance from Ultra Combo.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for September!