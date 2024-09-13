Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 13: Steam Deck LCD clearance

This is an interesting week for the Weekend PC Download Deals, because the biggest deals may not necessarily be what anybody expected. For one thing, few expected a sudden Steam Deck sale. Yes, Valve is still looking to clear out old LCD stock, so the handheld's birthday is as good a time as any to hold a big sale.

The other big item of note is the all-new Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland. It's the first time we've seen a Rugrats game in decades and it's a game that's stylized like something out of the classic 8 and 16-bit gaming eras. Those interested in giving it a shot can actually own it for free by claiming it from the Epic Games Store this week. Those looking for retro games of a different era can head over to Green Man Gaming where the newly-released Castlevania Dominus Collection is on sale right now.

Elsewhere, pick your favorite storefront and you'll find the best of PlayStation's PC titles. Plus, don't sleep on one of the most overlooked games of the year in V Rising. There's a free weekend on Steam happening now, so give it a look.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code SEP15 to get 15% off of all titles. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, Stranded: Alien Dawn, Coral Island, Lost Eidolons, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, Infraspace, and You Suck at Parking Complete Edition. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $8 or more to get Thumper and Spin Rhythm XD. Pay $12 or more to also receive PowerBeats VR: VR Fitness, Drums Rock, and Ragnarock. Pay $15 or more to also receive Audio Trip, Synth Riders, and Pistol Whip. These activate on Steam and a VR headset may be required for some titles.

Pay $4 or more to get Genesis Noir, Death and Taxes, and Suzerain. Pay $10 or more to also receive Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 and The Pale Beyond. Pay $12 or more to also receive A Highland Song and A Space for the Unbound. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

To celebrate the Steam Deck's birthday, Valve is continuing its efforts to clear out the old LCD models. Find the 512GB and 64GB LCD Steam Decks for up to 25% off until September 26. Visit the Steam Deck page to learn more.

