Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 13: Steam Deck LCD clearance

This is an interesting week for the Weekend PC Download Deals, because the biggest deals may not necessarily be what anybody expected. For one thing, few expected a sudden Steam Deck sale. Yes, Valve is still looking to clear out old LCD stock, so the handheld's birthday is as good a time as any to hold a big sale.
The other big item of note is the all-new Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland. It's the first time we've seen a Rugrats game in decades and it's a game that's stylized like something out of the classic 8 and 16-bit gaming eras. Those interested in giving it a shot can actually own it for free by claiming it from the Epic Games Store this week. Those looking for retro games of a different era can head over to Green Man Gaming where the newly-released Castlevania Dominus Collection is on sale right now.
Elsewhere, pick your favorite storefront and you'll find the best of PlayStation's PC titles. Plus, don't sleep on one of the most overlooked games of the year in V Rising. There's a free weekend on Steam happening now, so give it a look.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland - FREE until 9/19
- Super Crazy Rhythm Castle - FREE until 9/19
- Maneater - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/18)
- Card Shark - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Soulstice - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/5)
- Loop Hero - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Trek to Yomi - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- KeyWe - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/20)
- Borderlands 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Eternights - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- End of Summer Sale
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass - $74.99 (25% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $32.49 (35% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $26.79 (33% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $37.49 (25% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $24.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $29.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $12.49 (50% off)
- System Shock - $17.99 (55% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $12.49 (75% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tchia - $14.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $9.99 (50% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $7.99 (60% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $13.74 (45% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $8.49 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Echo Edition - $12.49 (50% off)
- Outriders Complete Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's End of Summer Sale.
Fanatical
- PlayStation PC Publisher Sale
- Helldivers 2 [Steam] - $27.59 (31% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [Steam] - $43.19 (28% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $31.79 (47% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $31.79 (47% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $31.79 (47% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $26.49 (47% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $31.79 (47% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $11.49 (77% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $11.49 (77% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $41.29 (41% off)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $15.59 (48% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $14.69 (27% off)
- Elite: Dangerous [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
Gamebillet
- Balatro [Steam] - $11.29 (25% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $44.29 (37% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.95 (60% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $41.39 (31% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $31.29 (48% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $16.95 (66% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $30.95 (48% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $20.87 (65% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $13.58 (66% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $10.39 (79% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $10.39 (79% off)
- Human: Fall Flat [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
Gamersgate
- PlayStation PC Publisher Sale
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Helldivers 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $20.00 (60% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- More from the Gamersgate PlayStation PC Publisher Sale.
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.50 (77% off)
GamesPlanet
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass [Steam] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $31.99 (54% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Superliminal [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Crew 2 [Ubisoft] - $0.99 (98% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 (25% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Forager - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- LEGO The Lord of the Rings - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/30)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/30)
- Cat Quest 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Midnight Fight Express - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Spells & Secrets - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Greedfall Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- En Garde! - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Hard West 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Arcade Paradise - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- PlayStation PC Publisher Sale
- God of War - $19.99 (60% off)
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Days Gone - $12.49 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine - $11.99 (70% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $5.99 (80% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code SEP15 to get 15% off of all titles. Restrictions apply.
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- PlayStation PC Publisher Sale
- Helldivers 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Everybody's Gone to Rapture [Steam] - $6.60 (67% off)
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $27.83 (30% off)
- WWE 2K24 [Steam] - $34.44 (43% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $10.44 (83% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition [Epic] - $30.45 (70% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $8.70 (78% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, Stranded: Alien Dawn, Coral Island, Lost Eidolons, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, Infraspace, and You Suck at Parking Complete Edition. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $8 or more to get Thumper and Spin Rhythm XD. Pay $12 or more to also receive PowerBeats VR: VR Fitness, Drums Rock, and Ragnarock. Pay $15 or more to also receive Audio Trip, Synth Riders, and Pistol Whip. These activate on Steam and a VR headset may be required for some titles.
Pay $4 or more to get Genesis Noir, Death and Taxes, and Suzerain. Pay $10 or more to also receive Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 and The Pale Beyond. Pay $12 or more to also receive A Highland Song and A Space for the Unbound. These activate on Steam.
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Silent Shadows Sale
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination [Steam] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Signalis [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Deus Ex Collection [Steam] - $9.33 (85% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Silent Shadows Sale.
- PlayStation PC Publisher Sale
- Helldivers 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's PlayStation PC Publisher Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- The Crew Motorfest - $21.99 (70% off)
- The Crew 2 - $1.00 (98% off)
Steam
To celebrate the Steam Deck's birthday, Valve is continuing its efforts to clear out the old LCD models. Find the 512GB and 64GB LCD Steam Decks for up to 25% off until September 26. Visit the Steam Deck page to learn more.
- V Rising - $24.49 (30% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/15)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg - $19.49 (35% off)
- PlayStation PC Publisher Sale
- Helldivers 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $47.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Returnal - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $35.99 (40% off)
- God of War - $19.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam PlayStation PC Publisher Sale.
- Forza Franchise Sale
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Nightingale [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $26.79 (33% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dave the Diver - $13.99 (30% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes - $24.99 (50% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Crew 2 - $1.00 (98% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 13: Steam Deck LCD clearance