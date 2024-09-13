MTG Head Designer Mike Rosewater talks design process, Duskmourn & favorite card game With the Duskmourn: House of Horror expansion coming to Magic: The Gathering this month, we spoke to Mike Rosewater about a variety of topics!

Magic: The Gathering is set to bring its latest standard release to the extensive and beloved card game in the form of Duskmourn: House of Horror this month. The set launches at the end of September and brings a wealth of horror themed creature and spell cards into play that should provide some chilling new additions for collectors and strategists alike. With the release coming fast, we talked to Magic: The Gathering Head Designer Mike Rosewater about designing this release, some of his favorite cards, and what his favorite card games in general are these days.

Duskmourn isn’t the first time Magic: The Gathering has done horror, but it is one of the first times it’s approached modern horror. Instead of the gothic nature that usually fits MtG’s fantasy realm, Duskmourn pulls its inspiration from modern horror motifs and IP like Evil Dead, Stranger Things, and various slasher flicks to give a 1980s and 1990s vibe to it. That also brings in interesting new features like the Enchantment theme that allows players to bring unique new effects to creatures and spells.

When asked what he thinks will be meta-changing in this set, Rosewater spoke to the characters introduced in the new release’s story. Each of them has a card, including the main villain of the Duskmourn: House of Horror story. That villain card in particular is said to be a 9/9 flying lifelink card that he believes is really hard to kill. We even got to talk a bit about what comes first in the design of these cards, building the gameplay or building the story?

