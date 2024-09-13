The Axis Unseen goes gold alongside plans for demo & October 2024 release Nate Purkeypile has confirmed that principal development on The Axis Unseen is complete and a release is coming in October after a demo launch.

The Axis Unseen has been a cryptid-hunting survival sim in the works for several years, and it’s finally just about ready to launch according to Just Purkey Games lead and former Fallout developer Nate Purkeypile. According to Purkeypile, The Axis Unseen has gone gold, and with that milestone, he has announced that a demo is fast approaching on Steam ahead of a planned October 2024 release for the game.

Nate Purkeypile announced the gold milestone for The Axis Unseen on his personal social media this week. He would immediately go on to announce the next big details for the game. For one, it is now on track for an October 2024 release date. Purkeypile didn’t drop a concrete date, but he did share another important detail. By wishlisting on Steam, players and fans will know exactly when a demo for The Axis Unseen goes live, letting us have a taste of what’s in store for the whole journey, as well as a better idea of when the full game is launching.

The Axis Unseen has gone gold🤘



It releases in October 2024🏹



Wishlist it on Steam to get notified when the demo releases🔥 pic.twitter.com/zEh918r50n — Nate Purkeypile: The Axis Unseen🏹Out in October🎃 (@NPurkeypile) September 13, 2024

It's not the first time we’ve heard that The Axis Unseen is headed for an October 2024 release date. However, with the game officially having gone gold, it seems more certain than ever than The Axis Unseen is unlikely to see delays or other such bumps in the road. It’s also worth noting that Just Purkey Games has taken the time to get some feedback from players and carefully tune the game around the response to early versions. It’s also been a very interesting learning experience for Nate Purkeypile, who adopted Unreal Engine 5 early when he began work on this game.

With The Axis Unseen having gone gold, players can look forward to a demo and release date in the very near future. Stay tuned for further details as they drop leading up to the game’s launch.