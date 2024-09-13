New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Axis Unseen goes gold alongside plans for demo & October 2024 release

Nate Purkeypile has confirmed that principal development on The Axis Unseen is complete and a release is coming in October after a demo launch.
TJ Denzer
Image via Just Purkey Games
1

The Axis Unseen has been a cryptid-hunting survival sim in the works for several years, and it’s finally just about ready to launch according to Just Purkey Games lead and former Fallout developer Nate Purkeypile. According to Purkeypile, The Axis Unseen has gone gold, and with that milestone, he has announced that a demo is fast approaching on Steam ahead of a planned October 2024 release for the game.

Nate Purkeypile announced the gold milestone for The Axis Unseen on his personal social media this week. He would immediately go on to announce the next big details for the game. For one, it is now on track for an October 2024 release date. Purkeypile didn’t drop a concrete date, but he did share another important detail. By wishlisting on Steam, players and fans will know exactly when a demo for The Axis Unseen goes live, letting us have a taste of what’s in store for the whole journey, as well as a better idea of when the full game is launching.

It's not the first time we’ve heard that The Axis Unseen is headed for an October 2024 release date. However, with the game officially having gone gold, it seems more certain than ever than The Axis Unseen is unlikely to see delays or other such bumps in the road. It’s also worth noting that Just Purkey Games has taken the time to get some feedback from players and carefully tune the game around the response to early versions. It’s also been a very interesting learning experience for Nate Purkeypile, who adopted Unreal Engine 5 early when he began work on this game.

With The Axis Unseen having gone gold, players can look forward to a demo and release date in the very near future. Stay tuned for further details as they drop leading up to the game’s launch.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

