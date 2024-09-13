Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero reveals GT characters coming to the game Kid Goku (GT), Pan, Uub, Super Baby, Syn Shenron, Gogeta Super Saiyan 4, and more have been confirmed for Sparking! Zero's roster.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is shaping up with a ridiculously large cast of characters, and Bandai Namco just announced a few more from a very surprising era of the series. Dragon Ball GT characters have been confirmed for the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero roster, bringing one of the most hotly debated eras quality-wise to the game.

Bandai Namco confirmed the Dragon Ball GT characters for Sparking! Zero in a new trailer for the game. This particular trailer focused entirely on the new reveal of GT-era characters, which came after the main Z series, but was before Dragon Ball Super. It’s often disputed whether or not the GT era is canon to the overall Dragon Ball timeline, but it did introduce a variety of fun characters and concepts, including Super Saiyan 4, and the fusion of Goku and Vegeta with it to make Gojeta SSJ4. That also means some interesting villains like Baby and Syn Shenron are making a return, bringing more highly powerful characters to the game.

Here's the rundown of new characters that were revealed for play:

Kid Goku (Base, Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan 3)

Pan

Baby Vegeta

Super Baby (Form 1, Form 2)

Great Ape Baby

Uub (Base, Majuub)

Syn Shenron (Base, Omega)

Goku SSJ4

Vegeta SSJ4

Gojeta SSJ4

These character join staples like the Saiyan and Namek Saga characters that were also recently revealed. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is set to release on October 11, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Stay tuned for more reveals and details leading up to the game’s release.