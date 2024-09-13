New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero reveals GT characters coming to the game

Kid Goku (GT), Pan, Uub, Super Baby, Syn Shenron, Gogeta Super Saiyan 4, and more have been confirmed for Sparking! Zero's roster.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Bandai Namco
1

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is shaping up with a ridiculously large cast of characters, and Bandai Namco just announced a few more from a very surprising era of the series. Dragon Ball GT characters have been confirmed for the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero roster, bringing one of the most hotly debated eras quality-wise to the game.

Bandai Namco confirmed the Dragon Ball GT characters for Sparking! Zero in a new trailer for the game. This particular trailer focused entirely on the new reveal of GT-era characters, which came after the main Z series, but was before Dragon Ball Super. It’s often disputed whether or not the GT era is canon to the overall Dragon Ball timeline, but it did introduce a variety of fun characters and concepts, including Super Saiyan 4, and the fusion of Goku and Vegeta with it to make Gojeta SSJ4. That also means some interesting villains like Baby and Syn Shenron are making a return, bringing more highly powerful characters to the game.

Here's the rundown of new characters that were revealed for play:

  • Kid Goku (Base, Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan 3)
  • Pan
  • Baby Vegeta
  • Super Baby (Form 1, Form 2)
  • Great Ape Baby
  • Uub (Base, Majuub)
  • Syn Shenron (Base, Omega)
  • Goku SSJ4
  • Vegeta SSJ4
  • Gojeta SSJ4

These character join staples like the Saiyan and Namek Saga characters that were also recently revealed. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is set to release on October 11, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Stay tuned for more reveals and details leading up to the game’s release.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola