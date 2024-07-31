New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Saiyan & Namek trailer reveals Frieza & Ginyu Force gameplay

We got our first looks at Raditz, Zarbon, Nail and the Ginyu Force in action, just to name a few.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Bandai Namco
1

As we get closer to the return of the Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi series, Sparking! Zero continues to impress with each new look, and this week we got our first peek at the Saiyan and Namek Sagas. More than that, Bandai Namco revealed a wealth of characters associated with these story arcs, all of which will be playable in the game, including Raditz, the Ginyu Force, Dodoria, Zarbon, and much more.

Bandai Namco shared the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Saiyan & Namek trailer on its YouTube channel this week, showcasing the events of Dragon Ball Z between when Raditz shows up to fight Goku and Piccolo all the way up to when Goku first goes Super Saiyan to defeat Frieza on the dying planet Namek. It’s a massive showcase of events and most of the notable and even minor characters involved got some screentime.

Throughout the trailer, the following playable characters were revealed for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero:

  • Raditz
  • Saibamen
  • Chiaotzu
  • Nappa
  • Cui
  • Dodoria
  • Zarbon
  • Super Zarbon
  • Nail
  • Guldo
  • Recoome
  • Jeice
  • Burter
  • Captain Ginyu
  • Frieza (Z) 1st Form
  • Frieza (Z) 2nd Form
  • Frieza (Z) 3rd Form
  • Frieza (Z) 4th Form
  • Frieza (Z) Full Power

It’s a delightful collection of characters to say the least, representing some of the most exciting points of Dragon Ball Z. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is expected to launch on October 11, 2024, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. There are still plenty of character slots on the full roster left unfilled, so stay tuned for more details and updates as they drop on the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero topic.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

