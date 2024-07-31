Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Saiyan & Namek trailer reveals Frieza & Ginyu Force gameplay We got our first looks at Raditz, Zarbon, Nail and the Ginyu Force in action, just to name a few.

As we get closer to the return of the Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi series, Sparking! Zero continues to impress with each new look, and this week we got our first peek at the Saiyan and Namek Sagas. More than that, Bandai Namco revealed a wealth of characters associated with these story arcs, all of which will be playable in the game, including Raditz, the Ginyu Force, Dodoria, Zarbon, and much more.

Bandai Namco shared the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Saiyan & Namek trailer on its YouTube channel this week, showcasing the events of Dragon Ball Z between when Raditz shows up to fight Goku and Piccolo all the way up to when Goku first goes Super Saiyan to defeat Frieza on the dying planet Namek. It’s a massive showcase of events and most of the notable and even minor characters involved got some screentime.

Throughout the trailer, the following playable characters were revealed for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero:

Raditz

Saibamen

Chiaotzu

Nappa

Cui

Dodoria

Zarbon

Super Zarbon

Nail

Guldo

Recoome

Jeice

Burter

Captain Ginyu

Frieza (Z) 1st Form

Frieza (Z) 2nd Form

Frieza (Z) 3rd Form

Frieza (Z) 4th Form

Frieza (Z) Full Power

It’s a delightful collection of characters to say the least, representing some of the most exciting points of Dragon Ball Z. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is expected to launch on October 11, 2024, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. There are still plenty of character slots on the full roster left unfilled, so stay tuned for more details and updates as they drop on the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero topic.