Final Fantasy 14's Lead UI Designer talks starting his career & game updates Kei Odagiri talked about his journey to becoming a game dev and his work on FF14.

Final Fantasy 14 continues to be one of the biggest MMOs on the market, thanks in large part to the massive team updating it with new content and quality-of-life features. That includes Lead UI Designer Kei Odagiri, who we spoke with in a recent interview.

Greg Burke interviewed Kei Odagiri to discuss his career path and Final Fantasy 14. In the video, shares how he got started in the field and eventually landed his job at Square Enix. He also talks about his work on Final Fantasy 14’s latest major update, Dawntrail.

Watch the full interview with Odagiri for insight into the life of a UI designer, and more nuggets about FF14.