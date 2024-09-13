Shack Together 031 - Space Marines II, PS5 Pro, Astrobot, Apple Intelligence feat. Greg Burke

Welcome to another monumental episode of Shack Together, the one-and-only Shacknews video games podcast! This week, we’re excited to welcome Video Editor Greg Burke to our regular crew of host Asif Khan, co-ghost John Benyamine, and me, Joe Stasio. Greg brings an ever-faithful bounty of insights, including his love affair with Space Marines II.

In our main segment, we dive into a fun game of Name That Robot! where our hosts test their knowledge of iconic robotic characters from video game history. It's a challenging journey through gaming's famous metal companions and heroes. Let’s see if generative AI makes it nearly impossible to validate the results of this contest like it did last week’s.

Story Time is jam-packed with gaming news this week. We cover everything from the release of Shacknews' own Dreamcast 25th Anniversary Documentary (which Greg had a major role in) to the impressive 2 million player milestone for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. We've got reviews for games like Ace Attorney Investigations Collection and Wild Bastards, plus updates (and a review, for that matter) on Satisfactory reaching version 1.0. The team also talks industry news, discussing Apple's latest announcements and the reveal of the PlayStation 5 Pro. That’s all for today’s show! Thanks as always for tuning in, and enjoy!

