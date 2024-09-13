Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 13: Still chasing Elden Ring

A lot of new games are coming out over the next several weeks. Your backlog is probably filling up even as you read this. With that said, Elden Ring is right there and anybody reading this will feel tempted to play through it again. For those who still haven't jumped on board, the PlayStation 5 version of Elden Ring is on sale throughout the weekend. Now's a good time to get started.
Elsewhere, PlayStation's Planet of the Discounts has returned and features deals on games like God of War Ragnarok, Alan Wake 2, and Destiny 2: The Final Shape with its annual pass. Make sure to check out the Weekend Offer if you want a game to make you laugh, because you can find the first major discount on Thank Goodness You're Here. Over at Xbox, the best of open world games is on sale with titles like Cyberpunk 2077 seeing a big discount. And finally, Nintendo is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater with a deal on the 1+2 remaster.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Elden Ring - $41.99 (30% off)
- Weekend Offer
- Thank Goodness You're Here - $15.99 (20% off)
- Rise of the Ronin Digital Deluxe Edition - $54.39 (32% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 4 - $7.99 (60% off)
- System Shock - $23.99 (40% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $18.89 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $14.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Weekend Offer.
- Planet of the Discounts
- God of War Ragnarok - $39.89 (43% off)
- Returnal - $29.39 (58% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass - $74.99 (25% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $26.79 (33% off)
- Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection - $27.99 (60% off)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 4 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $25.99 (35% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (67% off)
- Harold Halibut - $26.24 (25% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $14.99 (40% off)
- Teardown - $22.49 (25% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Planet of the Discounts Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- MLB The Show 24 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Little Nightmares 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Little Kitty, Big City - $18.74 (25% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- FOCUS Publisher Sale
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $40.19 (33% off)
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game - $33.49 (33% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $11.24 (55% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.24 (35% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $23.99 (60% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $8.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox FOCUS Publisher Sale.
- Open World Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $20.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $14.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Tunic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- L.A. Noire - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Open World Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- MLB The Show 24 Digital Deluxe Edition - $33.99 (66% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Franchise Sale
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $13.99 (65% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (63% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Legendary Fishing - $3.99 (80% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $20.99 (65% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Sports Party - $4.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies Deluxe Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $3.69 (75% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $13.99 (65% off)
- 1000xRESIST - $15.99 (20% off)
- Berserk Boy - $14.00 (30% off)
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
