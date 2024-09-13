Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 13: Still chasing Elden Ring

A lot of new games are coming out over the next several weeks. Your backlog is probably filling up even as you read this. With that said, Elden Ring is right there and anybody reading this will feel tempted to play through it again. For those who still haven't jumped on board, the PlayStation 5 version of Elden Ring is on sale throughout the weekend. Now's a good time to get started.

Elsewhere, PlayStation's Planet of the Discounts has returned and features deals on games like God of War Ragnarok, Alan Wake 2, and Destiny 2: The Final Shape with its annual pass. Make sure to check out the Weekend Offer if you want a game to make you laugh, because you can find the first major discount on Thank Goodness You're Here. Over at Xbox, the best of open world games is on sale with titles like Cyberpunk 2077 seeing a big discount. And finally, Nintendo is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater with a deal on the 1+2 remaster.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Nintendo Switch

