CCP Games reveals EVE Frontier blockchain spinoff game EVE Frontier is said to be an intense sci-fi space survival game in which players can engage in tactical battles mixed with a deep economic sandbox.

CCP Games has once again put forth a new spin on its EVE Online endeavors, this time dipping its toes into blockchain technology for EVE Frontier. Frontier has been described as a sci-fi survival game built on top of an economic sandbox. Players will engage in fierce tactical combat and build the infrastructure they need to keep themselves afloat while engaging, if they wish, in various economies of their own design as the need arises.

CCP Games announced EVE Frontier in a press release this week, as well as launching a site with various info on the latest EVE spinoff. Reportedly, a playtest for the experience will launch on September 27 with sign-ups open now. Among its features it sounds like players would take to the depths of space, upgrading their ship, fighting off would-be scrappers, and learning the piloting skills it takes to survive. However with blockchain tech involved, it would seem Frontiers aims to get economical in ways even EVE Online has not yet delved into, including offering a blockchain wallet specifically for this experience.

Join the next EVE Frontier playtest on 27 September! Help shape this space survival game through community feedback. Explore a universe rooted in science and powered by collaboration. https://t.co/Krxal5U9OG #EVEFrontier #AwakeEternally pic.twitter.com/4L3aGnhBlI — EVE Frontier (@EVE_Frontier) September 12, 2024

To what end does the blockchain operate in EVE Frontier? Well, the site answers a bit to that as well:

EVE Frontier features a community-driven and dynamic economic sandbox. Create custom currencies, establish markets, and trade assets, services, and reputation in a truly open and transparent environment… Develop your own ideas or address the needs of others: from mission systems to private economies, Smart Assemblies unlock third-party development with a powerful toolkit for creators to build beyond a virtual world. Infrastructure programmability uses the Solidity programming language.

CCP has quite a few irons in the fire these days on top of the regular ongoings of EVE Online. It continues to build the EVE Vanguard first-person shooter experience that is meant to coincide with events of Online, and it’s preparing a set of tools to allow users and fans to create games and projects with official CCP tools and assets. It will be interesting to see if EVE Frontier can solidify its place among all of CCP’s other projects, so stay tuned as we watch for further updates.