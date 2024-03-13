New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

CCP Games announces plans to make EVE Online's Carbon Engine open source

With the Carbon Development Platform, CCP hopes to invite creators and developers to utilize the tools it has been using to develop EVE Online content.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via CCP Games
1

For a long time, CCP Games has been maintaining EVE Online and crafting new content for it on the Carbon Engine. Now it intends to make that engine’s tools available to more developers and creators. Alongside the tease of Project Awakening, a new experience set in the EVE universe, and upcoming testing for it, CCP also announced plans to make the Carbon Development Platform open source, making tools used to develop EVE and other CCP games available to other developers.

CCP announced the upcoming plans for open sourcing the Carbon Development Platform in a press release alongside the announcement of Project Awakening. According to the announcement, CCP Games intends to make the Carbon Engine’s tools available sometime in the near future as an expansion of its efforts in co-creation of apps and experience with other creators. It came alongside the announcement of Project Awakening, which is its own single shard experience set in the EVE universe and will begin Phase 3 playtesting soon with registration open to would-be testers

Project Awakening key art featuring golden fiery dust across multiple planetary bodies.
The Carbon Development Platform going open source, was announced alongside Project Awakening, which is a single shard experience set in the EVE universe.
Source: CCP Games

CCP Games CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson was proud to share the details of the Carbon Development Platform and its mission:

This sounds exciting to say the least, and comes as CCP has been popping off on a solid new year of EVE Online content. For more details and updates on EVE and the Carbon Development Platform, keep it locked here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

