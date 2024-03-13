CCP Games announces plans to make EVE Online's Carbon Engine open source
With the Carbon Development Platform, CCP hopes to invite creators and developers to utilize the tools it has been using to develop EVE Online content.
For a long time, CCP Games has been maintaining EVE Online and crafting new content for it on the Carbon Engine. Now it intends to make that engine’s tools available to more developers and creators. Alongside the tease of Project Awakening, a new experience set in the EVE universe, and upcoming testing for it, CCP also announced plans to make the Carbon Development Platform open source, making tools used to develop EVE and other CCP games available to other developers.
CCP announced the upcoming plans for open sourcing the Carbon Development Platform in a press release alongside the announcement of Project Awakening. According to the announcement, CCP Games intends to make the Carbon Engine’s tools available sometime in the near future as an expansion of its efforts in co-creation of apps and experience with other creators. It came alongside the announcement of Project Awakening, which is its own single shard experience set in the EVE universe and will begin Phase 3 playtesting soon with registration open to would-be testers
CCP Games CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson was proud to share the details of the Carbon Development Platform and its mission:
This sounds exciting to say the least, and comes as CCP has been popping off on a solid new year of EVE Online content. For more details and updates on EVE and the Carbon Development Platform, keep it locked here at Shacknews.
