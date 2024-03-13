CCP Games announces plans to make EVE Online's Carbon Engine open source With the Carbon Development Platform, CCP hopes to invite creators and developers to utilize the tools it has been using to develop EVE Online content.

For a long time, CCP Games has been maintaining EVE Online and crafting new content for it on the Carbon Engine. Now it intends to make that engine’s tools available to more developers and creators. Alongside the tease of Project Awakening, a new experience set in the EVE universe, and upcoming testing for it, CCP also announced plans to make the Carbon Development Platform open source, making tools used to develop EVE and other CCP games available to other developers.

CCP announced the upcoming plans for open sourcing the Carbon Development Platform in a press release alongside the announcement of Project Awakening. According to the announcement, CCP Games intends to make the Carbon Engine’s tools available sometime in the near future as an expansion of its efforts in co-creation of apps and experience with other creators. It came alongside the announcement of Project Awakening, which is its own single shard experience set in the EVE universe and will begin Phase 3 playtesting soon with registration open to would-be testers

Source: CCP Games

CCP Games CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson was proud to share the details of the Carbon Development Platform and its mission:

We have been co-developing games with players for over 20 years: by making the Carbon Development Platform open source we are now taking the next step in this journey. Our vision is to open up game development to everyone. Whether you are a player, a developer, or a programmer, we want to empower you in building virtual worlds. As part of this, we are excited to reveal the first details about Project Awakening, which embodies this philosophy. Players will have a new series of tools at their disposal to add their own features and functionality to the experience, a new way of leaving their mark on the world. If you are a builder and want to be a part of this journey, then apply to PHASE III and join this new extension of the EVE Universe.

