Evening Reading - September 3, 2024

Welcome, Shackers, to September, and what a stacked month it is. We've got the remnants of coverage from PAX West coming out, plenty of planned coverage early in the month, and a grand Tokyo Game Show 2024 at the end of the month.

Concord’s about to be freer than ever at the price of N/A

Didn’t even have a chance to go free-to-play.

The tastiest(?) of dumps

I'm still not over the filling of these dumplings I found when looking up Chinese food on UberEats the other day pic.twitter.com/WIqaJdDlWp — Tam. (@c3convertase) September 3, 2024

It’s how you season the anonymized_person_0 that brings out the full flavor.

Dragon tips

Probably better than pissing off your dragon.

Aloe vera can cool down anything

1000°C Red Hot Ball vs AloeVera Gel 😱🍃 pic.twitter.com/d488S2x3Sf — Interesting As Fuck (@interesting_aIl) September 2, 2024

This probably felt good as heck for the red hot ball.

AI art continues to astound for all the wrong reasons

Yesterday, a Chinese company released an alarmingly advanced text-to-video AI:



Minimax.



It's like a Hollywood studio in your pocket.



10 mind-bending examples (plus how to access it for free): pic.twitter.com/m6fJrNCLQd — The AI Solopreneur (@aisolopreneur) September 2, 2024

Who among us hasn’t wished there was a Star Wars story where Darth Vader and Darth Maul tickle the tips of their lightsabers against one another?

Wiiiiiiiiiiiiii

This is the most dad joke of an animation I've ever done. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/51ftWGfj42 — Nintega Dario (@Nintega_Dario) September 2, 2024

This is an old, stupid meme, but still so good.

Edgeworth is a true gamer

Among Us and Phoenix Wright running all at once. Edgeworth knows how to multitask.

