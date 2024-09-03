A Deadlock website is already tracking which heroes play & win the most After this last weekend of playtesting, a stat website has popped up sharing which heroes are getting the most and least amount of selection and wins.

Deadlock is Valve’s new hotness: a badly-kept secret and third-person shooter MOBA which, since being officially announced, has captured a ton of attention online. As a MOBA, it’s the kind of game where a lot of hardcore players will want to follow along with the meta and see where their favorites fall, and it looks like a site has already popped up with the purpose of doing just that. Tracklock is already aggregating player hero picks and win rates and arranging all of the characters from best to worst in a variety of stats.

The Tracklock website is up and running now with the main page ranking every hero by their win rates so far. It should come as little surprise that Seven is at the top of the charts. If you played like we did in Deadlock this last weekend, you probably noticed Seven was almost always in the game if you weren’t playing him yourself. He’s pretty easy to handle and has great damage output and farming with his lightning ball, not to mention his slowing and stunning effects. He’s just plain easy to use.

Seven is prominently Deadlock's #1 hero in win rates, although many of the Top 10 are still viable with win rates around 51 to 53 percent.

Source: Tracklock

Warden, Haze, McGinnis and Kelvin round out the Top 5, all making for pretty similarly easy-to-play heroes that can snowball quite well with just a bit of knowledge and finesse. Meanwhile, characters like Vindicta, Paradox, Grey Talon, Dynamo, and Shiv sit near the bottom of the pack. It isn’t to say these heroes are bad, especially with only about a week to figure them out, but they’re definitely harder to play with success than the Top 5. They all have unique gimmicks that can make getting the hang of them hard in the early running, but I’ve definitely seen Dynamo go off in good hands and I feel like Shiv is eventually going to be a real problem with his bleed stack damage-over-time gameplay, especially if he gets a small buff to survivability.

It will be interesting to see how the meta of Deadlock shakes out, but at least we seem to have a good place to track it. Stay tuned for more details on Deadlock, including its recent concurrent player peak, right here at Shacknews.