Deadlock peaked at over 170k players during its playtest this last weekend

Valve’s new game Deadlock officially became public knowledge this last week, bringing a massive amount of attention to the third-person shooter MOBA. Part of that was that a playtest for the game launched, by which the only way in was to get an invite from someone who was already in. In that regard, Deadlock seems to have spread like wildfire because the game had over 170,000 concurrent players on Steam over the course of the last weekend.

Deadlock’s concurrent numbers could be seen on SteamDB this last week as the game entered one of its first major playtests. The game hit a peak (as of this time of writing) of 171,490 on Monday, September 2, 2024 at around 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. Given that players could only get into the Deadlock playtest by being invited by a friend who already had it or by a Valve employee, that’s pretty good numbers for a playtest.

Of course it helps that Valve is the name behind Deadlock. The group rarely ever puts out flops, and Deadlock looks to put an interesting spin on hero shooters and MOBAs alike. It bends the rules quite a bit, featuring four lanes and a “play any role” array of characters that each have fun characteristics to them.

We certainly zeroed in on our own favorite characters this last weekend, but it seems so did over 170,000 others. As the game continues to develop, stay tuned to our Deadlock topic for more updates and guide coverage.