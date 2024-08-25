How to get into the Deadlock playtest Learn how to gain access to Deadlock, Valve's new third-person MOBA.

Deadlock is Valve’s brand new game that is currently in early development with a limited playtest currently ongoing. Players that want to get into the Deadlock playtest will need a bit of luck, as it’s not as simple as signing a registration form.

How to get into the Deadlock playtest

If someone invites you to Deadlock, you will receive a message via email.

Source: Shacknews

To get into the Deadlock playtest, you must be invited by someone who already has access to the game. There is currently no “Request Access” button on the game’s Steam page nor is there a sign up form to be found. If you know someone who has access, you can ask them to send you an invite, you will just need to be friends with one another on Steam.

When your friend elects to sends you an invite, it is not guaranteed that you will gain access. Valve may choose to prevent more players from joining. If you do receive an invite, it will be sent to you via your email address and you will be directed to install it through your Library.

How to invite friends to the Deadlock playtest

Players can send an invite to everyone on their friend's list if they want to.

Source: Shacknews

If you have access to Deadlock you can invite friends to the playtest via the main menu. On the lower-right corner will be an “Invite Your Friends” button. Click the button and then scroll through your friend’s list clicking “Invite” beside anyone you want to send a code to.

It will take typically one to two days for an invite to be sent. As mentioned above, Valve may choose to limit how many invites you send, whether or not an invite is actually delivered, or may revoke access. It’s entirely up to the company.

Gaining access to the Deadlock playtest is as easy as having a friend invite you. Now, while this is easy, the difficult part will be finding someone who actually already has access to this unreleased title. Be sure to keep an eye on our Deadlock page for more information about Valve’s exciting new MOBA.