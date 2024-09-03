Capcom's upcoming fighting game collections will come to Xbox after all Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will hit Xbox platforms in 2025.

Capcom stirred excitement in the FGC by announcing two fighting collections that will bring various beloved titles, including Marvel vs Capcom 2 and Power Stone, to modern platforms. While the collections were originally going to skip Xbox consoles entirely, Capcom has announced that it’s reached an agreement to bring both Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 to Xbox in 2025.

Capcom announced the Xbox port of its highly-anticipated pair of fighting game collections in a post on X this morning. “We're happy to announce that after technical discussions with our partners at Microsoft, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will release on Xbox One!” The games were previously set for a release on PC and PlayStation platforms.



Source: Capcom

The lack of an Xbox version for the Capcom fighting collection had been a talking point since their announcement, with many speculating the reason why the games would skip Microsoft’s consoles.

Both of Capcom's fighting collections will come to Xbox in 2025.