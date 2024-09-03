CD Projekt RED is planning more TV series after Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' success Co-CEO Michal Nowakowski reiterated that there won't be a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2, but CDPR is enthusiastic about further animation projects.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was undoubtedly part of the redemption arc of Cyberpunk 2077, bringing enough attention back to the game to get players to see the improvements CD Projekt RED made after its shaky launch. Perhaps that’s why CD Projekt isn’t about to shy away from doing more companion shows with its games. In a recent quarterly financials conference call, the Cyberpunk game developer and publisher teased that it was considering more opportunities for TV series and animation projects.

This was revealed by CD Projekt RED co-CEO Michal Nowakowski in an H1 2024 conference call during the Q&A portion with investors and analysts. There, CDPR was asked if it was still not considering a Season 2 for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, considering the success the series brought to CD Projekt’s games. Nowakowski answered that there still wouldn’t be a Season 2 of Edgerunners, but he didn’t entirely rule out new animated projects:

“[CD Projekt RED is] definitely planning to do more in terms of animation. Expect to see more for sure, but that’s as far as I can go right now.”

This would also coincide with feelings inside of CD Projekt RED and especially the teams and people that worked to bring Cyberpunk to Netflix, such as Edgerunners producer Saya Elder. In an interview we had with Elder in February 2023, she shared that there are still so many stories to be told in the Cyberpunk universe and the team would love to tell them whether through games or other media:

The Night City that was crafted by Mike Pondsmith and lovingly adapted into an open-world format for Cyberpunk 2077 has too many stories not to be further explored. We’re already exploring many of them outside the game — whether it’s Edgerunners, Gangs of Night City board game from CMON, or the many Dark Horse-published comic books written by my friend and colleague Bartosz Sztybor. The world of Cyberpunk 2077 is an incredibly rich place when it comes to storytelling, whatever medium it may be, that I’m certain we will be delivering more tales of its denizens in the future.

Based on this and Nowakowski's recent commentary, it seems like the next CD Projekt RED series is more of a when than an if.