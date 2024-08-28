New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 28, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another Evening Reading.
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

DOOM is running on a new platform

Woah.

Panels from Aliens vs The Avengers

I actually want to read this. Looks like a lot of fun.

Vox Machina Season 3 trailer

Can't wait for this! As a huge CR fan, I couldn't be happier with how the show has come along so far.

In defense of Prometheus

Watched it for the first time after seeing Alien: Romulus and thought it was solid!

How Breece Hall looks in Madden 25

They've got to be better about these face scans.

Happy birthday to the legendary David Fincher

The Social Network will always be my number one, but Zodiac and Se7en destroyed me the first time I watched them.

Voicing Skyrim yourself

This might be where Skyrim mods peak.

Milk & Serial short film

Watched this found footage horror movie today. It's made by a group of comedians and really solid throughout. Available on YouTube and only an hour long!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

