Evening Reading - August 28, 2024

DOOM is running on a new platform

stop.



in your mind’s eye, think of the video game DOOM. imagine playing it, moving through a level.



DOOM is now running on you — frye (@___frye) August 28, 2024

Woah.

Panels from Aliens vs The Avengers

Hickman has done it once again. A summer blockbuster event. Aliens Vs Avengers. Such a good first issue. TRULY epic. Absolute MUST read. Will be tuning in every release. pic.twitter.com/rOSCgSwB4h — joseph von erich (@AtreidesIV) August 28, 2024

I actually want to read this. Looks like a lot of fun.

Vox Machina Season 3 trailer

Can't wait for this! As a huge CR fan, I couldn't be happier with how the show has come along so far.

In defense of Prometheus

Me explaining why Prometheus is good pic.twitter.com/9u3dWBAfrt — Dr Sean Travers (@seanjetravers) August 28, 2024

Watched it for the first time after seeing Alien: Romulus and thought it was solid!

How Breece Hall looks in Madden 25

I'm cryingggggggggg🤣🤣🤣 they told me that Madden needed to update your face but I didn't know it was this bad pic.twitter.com/wkTK1hDr6U — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) August 27, 2024

They've got to be better about these face scans.

Happy birthday to the legendary David Fincher

happy birthday David Fincher ✨



what's your favorite film from the director? pic.twitter.com/dcQZRTrlTE — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) August 28, 2024

The Social Network will always be my number one, but Zodiac and Se7en destroyed me the first time I watched them.

Voicing Skyrim yourself

I modded Skyrim to let me voice the main character just by talking into my microphone.



Naturally, I started doing "IRL streams" from WITHIN Skyrim. And yes, my Twitch chat is still voicing the surrounding NPCs.



Honestly, this might be some of my best work yet. pic.twitter.com/JcLO6jjau8 — Blurbs (@Blurbstv) August 27, 2024

This might be where Skyrim mods peak.

Milk & Serial short film

Watched this found footage horror movie today. It's made by a group of comedians and really solid throughout. Available on YouTube and only an hour long!

