Evening Reading - August 28, 2024

In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Astro Bot's director wants PC port hopefuls to speak up & let PlayStation know
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince comes to PC and mobile in September
- Croc Legend of the Gobbos remaster announced under relaunched Argonaut Games
- The Green Ranger is unlockable in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind
- Take This mental health charity org is at risk of closing down
- NVIDIA (NVDA) Q2 2025 earnings results beat revenue expectations, miss EPS whisper number
- NVIDIA (NVDA) reports Q2 2025 gross margin of 75.1%
- NVIDIA (NVDA) Q2 2025 gaming revenue grew 16% from a year ago
- NVIDIA (NVDA) adds $50 billion to its share buyback program
- Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club review: A mystery decades in the making
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
DOOM is running on a new platform
stop.— frye (@___frye) August 28, 2024
in your mind’s eye, think of the video game DOOM. imagine playing it, moving through a level.
DOOM is now running on you
Woah.
Panels from Aliens vs The Avengers
Hickman has done it once again. A summer blockbuster event. Aliens Vs Avengers. Such a good first issue. TRULY epic. Absolute MUST read. Will be tuning in every release. pic.twitter.com/rOSCgSwB4h— joseph von erich (@AtreidesIV) August 28, 2024
I actually want to read this. Looks like a lot of fun.
Vox Machina Season 3 trailer
Can't wait for this! As a huge CR fan, I couldn't be happier with how the show has come along so far.
In defense of Prometheus
Me explaining why Prometheus is good pic.twitter.com/9u3dWBAfrt— Dr Sean Travers (@seanjetravers) August 28, 2024
Watched it for the first time after seeing Alien: Romulus and thought it was solid!
How Breece Hall looks in Madden 25
I'm cryingggggggggg🤣🤣🤣 they told me that Madden needed to update your face but I didn't know it was this bad pic.twitter.com/wkTK1hDr6U— SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) August 27, 2024
They've got to be better about these face scans.
Happy birthday to the legendary David Fincher
happy birthday David Fincher ✨— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) August 28, 2024
what's your favorite film from the director? pic.twitter.com/dcQZRTrlTE
The Social Network will always be my number one, but Zodiac and Se7en destroyed me the first time I watched them.
Voicing Skyrim yourself
I modded Skyrim to let me voice the main character just by talking into my microphone.— Blurbs (@Blurbstv) August 27, 2024
Naturally, I started doing "IRL streams" from WITHIN Skyrim. And yes, my Twitch chat is still voicing the surrounding NPCs.
Honestly, this might be some of my best work yet. pic.twitter.com/JcLO6jjau8
This might be where Skyrim mods peak.
Milk & Serial short film
Watched this found footage horror movie today. It's made by a group of comedians and really solid throughout. Available on YouTube and only an hour long!
