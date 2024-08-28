New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Take This mental health charity org is at risk of closing down

Clinical Director Dr. Raffael Boccamazzo shared that, unless the Take This organization secures funding, it will be forced to close its doors by the end of 2024.
TJ Denzer
Image via Take This
1

The Take This organization has been an amazing charity fulfilling missions of supporting mental health in the gaming industry. Unfortunately, it looks like things are dire in 2024 for the charity. One of its leads has recently shared that if Take This is unable to secure funding in the immediate future, the charity will be forced to shut down before 2024 ends.

Take This Clinical Director and Psychologist Dr. Raffael Boccamazzo shared the full extent of the situation on social media and in a blog post on the charity’s website. According to Dr. Boccamazzo,

Dr. Raffael Boccamazzo went on to share that Take This has a concrete goal for this situation. The group is looking to raise $80,000 by the end of September, or it will be forced to cease operations for the foreseeable future.

It would be an unfortunate turn of events to say the least. Take This has been unrelenting in its efforts to provide care and support for mental health throughout the gaming industry. That included providing the popular AFK Room at a variety of convention and events, which gave attendees a place to rest and decompress away from the bustle of convention floors. It has also hosted hundreds of panels and workshops on mental health, and provided free educational materials to help support those dealing with mental health issues.

It's a scary thought to think that Take This could simply go away before 2024 is done. With that in mind, you can support the charity on its website to help out. Stay tuned to our Take This topic for more updates and follow-ups on this story.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

