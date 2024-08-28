Take This mental health charity org is at risk of closing down Clinical Director Dr. Raffael Boccamazzo shared that, unless the Take This organization secures funding, it will be forced to close its doors by the end of 2024.

The Take This organization has been an amazing charity fulfilling missions of supporting mental health in the gaming industry. Unfortunately, it looks like things are dire in 2024 for the charity. One of its leads has recently shared that if Take This is unable to secure funding in the immediate future, the charity will be forced to shut down before 2024 ends.

Take This Clinical Director and Psychologist Dr. Raffael Boccamazzo shared the full extent of the situation on social media and in a blog post on the charity’s website. According to Dr. Boccamazzo,

You may have noticed our plea for financial support earlier this year. As hard as we’ve worked to make up that gap, we still need significant help. Without your support, Take This and all of our impactful programs will cease to exist.

This was maybe the most difficult thing I’ve ever written for @TakeThisOrg - my professional passion for a decade. Please help us continue to make a difference!



We’ll have another post soon to talk about what the future looks like if we pass this terrifying inflection point. https://t.co/lbTahsaGIt — Doctor B (@TheeDoctorB) August 28, 2024

Dr. Raffael Boccamazzo went on to share that Take This has a concrete goal for this situation. The group is looking to raise $80,000 by the end of September, or it will be forced to cease operations for the foreseeable future.

It would be an unfortunate turn of events to say the least. Take This has been unrelenting in its efforts to provide care and support for mental health throughout the gaming industry. That included providing the popular AFK Room at a variety of convention and events, which gave attendees a place to rest and decompress away from the bustle of convention floors. It has also hosted hundreds of panels and workshops on mental health, and provided free educational materials to help support those dealing with mental health issues.

It's a scary thought to think that Take This could simply go away before 2024 is done. With that in mind, you can support the charity on its website to help out. Stay tuned to our Take This topic for more updates and follow-ups on this story.