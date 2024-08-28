New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

NVIDIA (NVDA) reports Q2 2025 gross margin of 75.1%

The company's gross margin figure matches projections made last quarter.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
NVIDIA
1

NVIDIA (NVDA) ended the Wednesday trading day by issuing its financial results for the Q2 2025 fiscal quarter. The company did beat its revenue expectations, but the company's gross margin is drawing some attention as well. The company's gross margin number is set at 75.1 percent.

According to the NVIDIA Q2 2025 financial results, the company reported a $30 billion revenue figure along with a 75.1 percent gross margin. This is a noticeable difference from the previous quarter, which saw the chip maker report a $26 billion revenue against a 78.4 percent gross margin. It does, however, match the projections issued during the Q1 2025 financial results. As part of NVIDIA's outlook, the company is projecting gross margins to remain in that mid-70 percent range for the remainder of the fiscal year.

NVIDIA's gross profit number is a strong indicator that the company is making a strong amount on its product sales versus their production costs. The company continues to make a bulk of its money on the AI sector, though the latest quarter has also seen gains across the company's gaming and automotive departments.

The NVIDIA stock chart for Wednesday, August 28

Source: Yahoo! Finance

NVIDIA (NVDA) ended the trading day on Wednesday, August 28 down $2.69 per share. The stock price continues to fluctuate in after-hours trading.

NVIDIA will have more to say about its Q2 2025 earnings during Wednesday's earnings call. Those interested in checking it out can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel and watch it live.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola