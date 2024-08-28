NVIDIA (NVDA) reports Q2 2025 gross margin of 75.1% The company's gross margin figure matches projections made last quarter.

NVIDIA (NVDA) ended the Wednesday trading day by issuing its financial results for the Q2 2025 fiscal quarter. The company did beat its revenue expectations, but the company's gross margin is drawing some attention as well. The company's gross margin number is set at 75.1 percent.

According to the NVIDIA Q2 2025 financial results, the company reported a $30 billion revenue figure along with a 75.1 percent gross margin. This is a noticeable difference from the previous quarter, which saw the chip maker report a $26 billion revenue against a 78.4 percent gross margin. It does, however, match the projections issued during the Q1 2025 financial results. As part of NVIDIA's outlook, the company is projecting gross margins to remain in that mid-70 percent range for the remainder of the fiscal year.

NVIDIA's gross profit number is a strong indicator that the company is making a strong amount on its product sales versus their production costs. The company continues to make a bulk of its money on the AI sector, though the latest quarter has also seen gains across the company's gaming and automotive departments.

NVIDIA (NVDA) ended the trading day on Wednesday, August 28 down $2.69 per share. The stock price continues to fluctuate in after-hours trading.

NVIDIA will have more to say about its Q2 2025 earnings during Wednesday's earnings call. Those interested in checking it out can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel and watch it live.