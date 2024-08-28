Astro Bot's director wants PC port hopefuls to speak up & let PlayStation know Team Asobi creative director Nicolas Doucet implied an Astro Bot PC port isn't off the table, but PlayStation may take some convincing.

Astro Bot’s release on PlayStation 5 is right around the corner, and with it comes many burning questions, one of which is easily, “Will PlayStation port this game to PC anytime soon?” The answer is maybe, but PC players might need to get loud and show their enthusiasm for it. In a recent rapid-fire interview, Team Asobi creative director and Astro Bot lead Nicolas Doucet answered the question of a PC port. His answer? PC players need to let Asobi and PlayStation Studios know.

Doucet carried out a rapid-fire interview with MinnMax to answer to a variety of questions this week. Among the questions, Doucet spoke to how many cameos from other games make appearances as themed bots in the game, as well as nixing the possibility of a PS VR2 port of Astro Bot. However, he was also asked what he would say to PC gamers that want to see Astro Bot make it over to the platform. To that Doucet provided the following answer:

We want to hear from you. Absolutely, we want to hear from you.

Neither a confirmation, nor a denial, it sounds very much like a PC port of Astro Bot will depend on the enthusiasm of fans who want to see it happen. It’s not as though Doucet is asking the internet to fill PlayStation and Asobi email inboxes with demands for the game on Steam, but it does sound like the time it takes for Astro Bot on PC to happen may very well depend on how much folks ask Asobi and PlayStation to do it.

Astro Bot comes to PlayStation 5 on September 6, 2024. Surprisingly, we found ourselves having a blast with a demo of the game at EVO 2024, but it’s proving to be quite the next adventure for our quirky little robot pal. Stay tuned for more coverage leading up to the game’s launch, and for further news on a possible PC port.