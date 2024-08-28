New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

NVIDIA (NVDA) Q2 2025 earnings results beat revenue expectations, miss EPS whisper number

NVIDIA stock was moving aggressively following the release of the company's latest earnings report.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

NVIDIA (NVDA) has published its Q2 2025 earnings report, providing an update on how it financially performed over the past few months. It was a beat on revenue expectations and a miss on the earnings whisper for NVIDIA, which continues to be a financial monolith thanks to its advancements in AI.

NVIDIA released its Q2 2025 earnings report at the close of markets today. The company tallied $30 billion in revenue, handily beating the expectation of $28.7 billion. NVIDIA’s $0.68/per share in earnings beats the analyst expectation of $0.64, but misses the $0.71 whisper number.

NVIDIA's stock chart on August 28, 2024.

“Hopper demand remains strong, and the anticipation for Blackwell is incredible,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “NVIDIA achieved record revenues as global data centers are in full throttle to modernize the entire computing stack with accelerated computing and generative AI.”

NVIDIA continues to be one of the world’s fastest-growing companies thanks to its AI infrastructure, which continues to be the hottest trend in the tech industry. Stick with Shacknews for all your NVIDIA updates.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola