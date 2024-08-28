NVIDIA (NVDA) Q2 2025 earnings results beat revenue expectations, miss EPS whisper number NVIDIA stock was moving aggressively following the release of the company's latest earnings report.

NVIDIA (NVDA) has published its Q2 2025 earnings report, providing an update on how it financially performed over the past few months. It was a beat on revenue expectations and a miss on the earnings whisper for NVIDIA, which continues to be a financial monolith thanks to its advancements in AI.

NVIDIA released its Q2 2025 earnings report at the close of markets today. The company tallied $30 billion in revenue, handily beating the expectation of $28.7 billion. NVIDIA’s $0.68/per share in earnings beats the analyst expectation of $0.64, but misses the $0.71 whisper number.

“Hopper demand remains strong, and the anticipation for Blackwell is incredible,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “NVIDIA achieved record revenues as global data centers are in full throttle to modernize the entire computing stack with accelerated computing and generative AI.”

NVIDIA continues to be one of the world’s fastest-growing companies thanks to its AI infrastructure, which continues to be the hottest trend in the tech industry. Stick with Shacknews for all your NVIDIA updates.