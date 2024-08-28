NVIDIA (NVDA) Q2 2025 gaming revenue grew 16% from a year ago NVIDIA saw a $2.9 billion increase in its gaming revenue compared to last year.

NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Q2 2025 earnings report features a lot of fascinating information about how one of the most talked-about companies in tech has performed over the past few months, particularly in regards to the AI boom. However, we also learn a bit about NVIDIA’s gaming business as well. In Q2, NVIDIA’s gaming revenue was up 16 percent from the previous year.

NVIDIA shared the figure in the section of its Q2 2025 earnings report dedicated to gaming. “Second-quarter Gaming revenue was $2.9 billion, up 9% from the previous quarter and up 16% from a year ago,” reads the bullet point.



Source: NVIDIA

NVIDIA doesn’t go as far to say what drove the gaming revenue increase. One could speculate that it has something to do with the upcoming console that Nintendo has confirmed is in the works, as the Switch maker previously worked with NVIDIA for its record-breaking hybrid console.

This is just one detail that we found in NVIDIA’s full Q2 2025 earnings report. For more news on NVIDIA and the tech industry at large, stay right here on Shacknews.