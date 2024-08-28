Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince comes to PC and mobile in September Square Enix is porting the newest Dragon Quest Monsters game to Steam, iOS, and Android.

Last year, Square Enix released Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, the newest installment in the spin-off series. It launched as a Switch exclusive, but will soon find its way to other platforms. Square Enix has announced that Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, will launch on Steam, iOS, and Android on September 11, 2024.

Square Enix announced the PC and mobile port of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince in a new trailer. The game will arrive on new platforms in just two weeks, opening itself up to a new audience. The official Steam page for The Dark Prince is live now.

The Dragon Quest Monsters spin-off series has been around since the 90s and sees players taming monsters and commanding them in battle rather than fighting themselves. The Dark Prince follows Psaro, who was the main antagonist in Dragon Quest 4.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince will hit PC and mobile in just a couple of weeks. It’s not the only Dragon Quest release this year, as Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake is coming in the fall. Stick with Shacknews for the latest updates on the Dragon Quest franchise.