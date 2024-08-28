New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince comes to PC and mobile in September

Square Enix is porting the newest Dragon Quest Monsters game to Steam, iOS, and Android.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Square Enix
1

Last year, Square Enix released Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, the newest installment in the spin-off series. It launched as a Switch exclusive, but will soon find its way to other platforms. Square Enix has announced that Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, will launch on Steam, iOS, and Android on September 11, 2024.

Square Enix announced the PC and mobile port of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince in a new trailer. The game will arrive on new platforms in just two weeks, opening itself up to a new audience. The official Steam page for The Dark Prince is live now.

The Dragon Quest Monsters spin-off series has been around since the 90s and sees players taming monsters and commanding them in battle rather than fighting themselves. The Dark Prince follows Psaro, who was the main antagonist in Dragon Quest 4.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince will hit PC and mobile in just a couple of weeks. It’s not the only Dragon Quest release this year, as Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake is coming in the fall. Stick with Shacknews for the latest updates on the Dragon Quest franchise.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola