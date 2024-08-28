The Green Ranger is unlockable in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind Tommy's story will figure big into Rita's Rewind, so once you finish the game, you'll be able to play as the iconic Green Ranger!

Digital Eclipse’s upcoming Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind just revealed a massive feature this week. Not only will Tommy be in the game, but if you finish a playthrough, the Green Ranger will be unlocked as a playable character, adding to the original five rangers of the show with one of the most iconic of the bunch.

Digital Eclipse spilled the beans on the unlockable Green Ranger in Rita’s Rewind on social media this week as part of National Power Rangers Day:

We can't keep the secret any longer: The Green Ranger is an unlockable character in Rita’s Rewind! Tommy's origin story is part of our game's narrative, so once you complete the campaign, you'll be able to select the Green Ranger. Happy National Power Rangers Day!

We can't keep the secret any longer: The Green Ranger is an unlockable character in #RitasRewind! Tommy's origin story is part of our game's narrative, so once you complete the campaign, you'll be able to select the Green Ranger. Happy National @PowerRangers Day! pic.twitter.com/qQLfNfH9lg — Digital Eclipse (@DigitalEclipse) August 28, 2024

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind was a shocker of an announcement during Geoff Keighley’s 2024 Summer Game Fest showcase in June, and easily one of our favorite reveals of the show. For those who don’t know, Rita utilizes the Green Ranger as a mind-controlled pawn in a lengthy stretch of the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers timeline, so it’s likely we’re going to have to fight Tommy to save him as it went in the show.

Even then, being able to unlock the Green Ranger is a fantastic bit of news for this game. With Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind on track for a 2024 release, stay tuned for more news and updates here at Shacknews.