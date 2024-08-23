Shack Together 028 - Opening Night Live, Pokémon WC, Indiana Jones on PS5, feat. Ozzie Mejia

We're thrilled to welcome senior editor Ozzie Mejia to this week's episode of Shack Together! Joining hosts Asif Khan and the will-he-won’t-he John Benyamine, along with myself Joe Stasio, Ozzie brings his gotta-catch-em-all insights to your favorite podcast.

Today’s exciting segments comes in the form of "Name That Game", where our hosts test their video game knowledge across a wide range of titles. Aftewards, in Story Time, we dive into the latest gaming news, including extensive coverage of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024. We discuss exciting announcements like Borderlands 4, the new Dying Light game, and the reveal of Mafia: The Old Country. We also explore a variety of game previews, from indie darlings like The Plucky Squire to AAA blockbusters like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Articles mentioned in this episode



Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!

Follow Shack Together