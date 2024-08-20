New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Marvel Rivals gets December 2024 release date

All characters will be available for free when Marvel Rivals launches.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
NetEase Games
1

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, NetEase Games revealed Captain America and Winter Soldier as the next two playable characters for Marvel Rivals. The studio also announced that the hero shooter will launch worldwide on December 6, 2024, with all characters available on day one.

We got a look at gameplay for Marvel Rival’s two newest characters in the trailer shown at Gamescom. While Captain America can bash enemies with his shield or use it to deflect projectiles, Winter Soldier can smash the ground for AOE attacks using his mechanical arm.

When Marvel Rivals launches on December 6, it will be free-to-play with all characters unlocked. Stick with Shacknews for more Marvel Rivals news and impressions leading up to release.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola