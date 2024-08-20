Marvel Rivals gets December 2024 release date All characters will be available for free when Marvel Rivals launches.

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, NetEase Games revealed Captain America and Winter Soldier as the next two playable characters for Marvel Rivals. The studio also announced that the hero shooter will launch worldwide on December 6, 2024, with all characters available on day one.

We got a look at gameplay for Marvel Rival’s two newest characters in the trailer shown at Gamescom. While Captain America can bash enemies with his shield or use it to deflect projectiles, Winter Soldier can smash the ground for AOE attacks using his mechanical arm.

When Marvel Rivals launches on December 6, it will be free-to-play with all characters unlocked. Stick with Shacknews for more Marvel Rivals news and impressions leading up to release.