Xbox Series X All-Digital white version gets October release date

Back in June 2024, Xbox showed off a few new forms of the Series X/S in development, and now those models are set to arrive in October. Xbox has put up new pre-order pages for its Xbox Series consoles which include the new All-Digital Robot White Xbox Series X, as well as the 2TB Galaxy Black model with an included disc drive. They’ll be coming in mid-October and are available for pre-purchases now.

Xbox shared the details on release date and pre-ordering for the new Xbox Series X models on the console’s product page this week. Reportedly, the 1TB All-Digital Robot White Xbox Series X and the 2TB Galaxy Black Xbox Series X will release on October 15, 2024. The All-Digital model will retail at $449.99 while the 2TB Galaxy Black model will run at $599.99.

Source: Xbox

With four years having passed since the Xbox Series X/S officially launched, we’re well into this console cycle, and PlayStation has already moved to launch “slim” versions of its PS5. With that in mind, it seems Xbox is also moving towards better versions of its existing products. It could also very well be that the group is looking to try to motivate sales in its console segment as the company reported a 42 percent drop in hardware revenue year-over-year in its Q4 2024 earnings release.

Whatever the case, a new version of the Xbox Series is right around the corner with new accessibility hardware coming as well. Stay tuned for more Xbox news, right here at Shacknews.