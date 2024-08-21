New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Microsoft reveals Xbox Adaptive Joystick for players with limited mobility

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick features swappable thumbstick toppers.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
3

The latest result of Xbox’s accessibility efforts is the Adaptive Joystick. Revealed during Gamescom 2024, this new accessory is designed for players with limited mobility, making it easier for them to enjoy the game they love. The controller is set to be released in early 2025.

The announcement trailer for the Xbox Adaptive Joystick shows the various ways the device can be used. It showcases the various thumbstick toppers that users can swap in to find what works best for them. The toppers can be 3D printed after being designed and downloaded from Xbox Design Lab.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick can be used in conjunction with the Adaptive Controller, as well as the standard Xbox controller. The company also revealed the 8BitDo Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller, another peripheral designed around accessibility.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick will cost $29.99 USD when it launches in early 2025. For more news regarding accessibility in gaming as well as the other major announcements from Gamescom 2024, stay right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola