Microsoft reveals Xbox Adaptive Joystick for players with limited mobility The Xbox Adaptive Joystick features swappable thumbstick toppers.

The latest result of Xbox’s accessibility efforts is the Adaptive Joystick. Revealed during Gamescom 2024, this new accessory is designed for players with limited mobility, making it easier for them to enjoy the game they love. The controller is set to be released in early 2025.

The announcement trailer for the Xbox Adaptive Joystick shows the various ways the device can be used. It showcases the various thumbstick toppers that users can swap in to find what works best for them. The toppers can be 3D printed after being designed and downloaded from Xbox Design Lab.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick can be used in conjunction with the Adaptive Controller, as well as the standard Xbox controller. The company also revealed the 8BitDo Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller, another peripheral designed around accessibility.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick will cost $29.99 USD when it launches in early 2025. For more news regarding accessibility in gaming as well as the other major announcements from Gamescom 2024, stay right here on Shacknews.