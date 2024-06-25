Evening Reading - June 25, 2024

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. We’re pulling into the end of June, and with it comes our own annual Shacknews Showcase. We hope you’re as excited to see what we have in store for Shacknews E4 Remake as we’ve been in preparing it. It will be a weekend of awesome interviews, exclusives, gameplay, and more as we continue another Summer of Doing Our Jobs. That’s later this week, though. For today, it’s time to bring another solid day of posting to a close with a fresh Evening Reading. Enjoy!
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Lara Croft is coming to Dead by Daylight
- Elden Ring broke into Twitch's Top 10 in May off of hype for the expansion's release
- Marvel Snap June 25, 2024 patch notes sets the stage for Alliances and Deadpool's Diner
- Thirsty Suitors swipes right on mobile release from Netflix Games
- Stellar Blade has crossed over 1 million units sold
- Dr Disrespect issues statement on Twitch ban and surrounding allegations
- Forza Horizon 4 to be delisted in December
- Tesla issues a second Cybertruck recall over windshield wiper malfunctions
- Rivian (RIVN) secures $5 billion investment from Volkswagen & will launch joint venture
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
Was Jesus a rushdown character?
Is this…Jesus’s moveset? pic.twitter.com/Ivelut1V8M— AnhDang (@anhdangerous) June 25, 2024
Watch out for He Rose. It’s an advancing overhead with a 10-frame start-up.
Fancy pistolero
ただ6発撃つだけ！ pic.twitter.com/bTkKSsWB7d— 江田拓寛（T.K.Hero江田） (@TKHero1994) June 25, 2024
It’s not often we see some really impressive gunspinning these days. Quite impressive skills by this dude.
Zelda puts Ganon THROUGH THE TABLE!!!
🙌 TABLE#Zelda #EchoesofWisdom pic.twitter.com/K2bXGUSIex— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 25, 2024
I truly hope we get full TLC for Echoes of Wisdom. Not Tender Loving Care mind you, but Tables, Ladders, and Chairs.
Still one of the greatest movies of all time
The Thing was released on this day in 1982 🧊🐺 pic.twitter.com/StaTYuAxAw— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) June 25, 2024
I truly can’t wait for Nightdive’s The Thing: Remastered. I love this series.
Elderly mic drop incoming
someone get this man on an intro ASAP😭 pic.twitter.com/Fh5FUkdkA8— rated ✧* (@ihyrated) June 25, 2024
A guy this old can clap back without being repulsively offensive about it? He deserved his moment even if he never finds who did that to his car.
Malenia and Morgott don’t seem so bad
Pretty much 🤣 #EldenRing pic.twitter.com/ojmOlHsrQF— Elden Ring News (@EldenRingHub) June 25, 2024
It’s been quite the trek through Shadow of the Erdtree. Have you checked our guides to help you with anything?
Action lines and hype music make everything better
#これでフォロワーさん増えました— B作 (@Btoretsukuru) June 25, 2024
動力車じゃなくても無限に自走させる方法みつけました#鉄道模型 #Nゲージ #ジオラマ pic.twitter.com/no3OaDg7bE
The rapid cuts various parts of the toy train kill me. This is so good I can watch it forever.
And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine June 25. We hope you stick around to see what we have planned for this week, because E4 Remake is fast approaching and it’s going to be an incredible showing of exclusive content. If you want to support what we’re doing, don’t ever forget that Shacknews Mercury is a great way to help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Well you don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s our free app where you can attempt to make the most valuable start-up from a daily changing list of randomized prompts. Can you hit the day’s highest valuation and earn the money hat?
That wraps up our Evening Reading for today, but stay tuned this week when we go live with the Shacknews E4 Remake! It’ll be going live starting on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET!
