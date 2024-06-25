Evening Reading - June 25, 2024

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. We’re pulling into the end of June, and with it comes our own annual Shacknews Showcase. We hope you’re as excited to see what we have in store for Shacknews E4 Remake as we’ve been in preparing it. It will be a weekend of awesome interviews, exclusives, gameplay, and more as we continue another Summer of Doing Our Jobs. That’s later this week, though. For today, it’s time to bring another solid day of posting to a close with a fresh Evening Reading. Enjoy!

Was Jesus a rushdown character?

Watch out for He Rose. It’s an advancing overhead with a 10-frame start-up.

Fancy pistolero

It’s not often we see some really impressive gunspinning these days. Quite impressive skills by this dude.

Zelda puts Ganon THROUGH THE TABLE!!!

I truly hope we get full TLC for Echoes of Wisdom. Not Tender Loving Care mind you, but Tables, Ladders, and Chairs.

Still one of the greatest movies of all time

The Thing was released on this day in 1982 🧊🐺 pic.twitter.com/StaTYuAxAw — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) June 25, 2024

I truly can’t wait for Nightdive’s The Thing: Remastered. I love this series.

Elderly mic drop incoming

someone get this man on an intro ASAP😭 pic.twitter.com/Fh5FUkdkA8 — rated ✧* (@ihyrated) June 25, 2024

A guy this old can clap back without being repulsively offensive about it? He deserved his moment even if he never finds who did that to his car.

Malenia and Morgott don’t seem so bad

It’s been quite the trek through Shadow of the Erdtree. Have you checked our guides to help you with anything?

Action lines and hype music make everything better

The rapid cuts various parts of the toy train kill me. This is so good I can watch it forever.

