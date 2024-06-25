New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - June 25, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. We’re pulling into the end of June, and with it comes our own annual Shacknews Showcase. We hope you’re as excited to see what we have in store for Shacknews E4 Remake as we’ve been in preparing it. It will be a weekend of awesome interviews, exclusives, gameplay, and more as we continue another Summer of Doing Our Jobs. That’s later this week, though. For today, it’s time to bring another solid day of posting to a close with a fresh Evening Reading. Enjoy!

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Was Jesus a rushdown character?

Watch out for He Rose. It’s an advancing overhead with a 10-frame start-up.

Fancy pistolero

It’s not often we see some really impressive gunspinning these days. Quite impressive skills by this dude.

Zelda puts Ganon THROUGH THE TABLE!!!

I truly hope we get full TLC for Echoes of Wisdom. Not Tender Loving Care mind you, but Tables, Ladders, and Chairs.

Still one of the greatest movies of all time

I truly can’t wait for Nightdive’s The Thing: Remastered. I love this series.

Elderly mic drop incoming

A guy this old can clap back without being repulsively offensive about it? He deserved his moment even if he never finds who did that to his car.

Malenia and Morgott don’t seem so bad

It’s been quite the trek through Shadow of the Erdtree. Have you checked our guides to help you with anything?

Action lines and hype music make everything better

The rapid cuts various parts of the toy train kill me. This is so good I can watch it forever.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine June 25. We hope you stick around to see what we have planned for this week, because E4 Remake is fast approaching and it’s going to be an incredible showing of exclusive content. If you want to support what we’re doing, don’t ever forget that Shacknews Mercury is a great way to help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Well you don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s our free app where you can attempt to make the most valuable start-up from a daily changing list of randomized prompts. Can you hit the day’s highest valuation and earn the money hat?

Bubbletron values a start-up for a Mexican Restaurant Lootbox Delivery App at $176,400,000,000
All I'm saying is if there was a monthly tex-mex lootbox service, I would partake and random tortillas, salsas, spice, and maybe even candies (but not the lollipop with the scorpion in it).
Source: Bubbletron

That wraps up our Evening Reading for today, but stay tuned this week when we go live with the Shacknews E4 Remake! It’ll be going live starting on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET!

