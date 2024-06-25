Forza Horizon 4 to be delisted in December
The game's DLC has been delisted on all platforms as of today.
It’s been nearly six years since Forza Horizon 4 was released, taking Microsoft’s racing series to Great Britain. However, it’ll soon be unavailable for purchase, as Forza Horizon 4 is set to be delisted across all digital platforms this December.
Playground Games announced the upcoming delisting of Forza Horizon 4 in a post to its website today.
While there are still six months until Forza Horizon 4 gets delisted, all of its DLC was pulled from digital platforms today. This move is consistent with the series' history, as its predecessor Forza Horizon 3 was delisted in 2020.
If you’d like to add Forza Horizon 4 to your library, you’ve got until December 15, 2024, to buy it. Stay right here on Shacknews for future updates about the Forza Horizon series.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Forza Horizon 4 to be delisted in December