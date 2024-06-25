New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Forza Horizon 4 to be delisted in December

The game's DLC has been delisted on all platforms as of today.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Xbox Game Studios
1

It’s been nearly six years since Forza Horizon 4 was released, taking Microsoft’s racing series to Great Britain. However, it’ll soon be unavailable for purchase, as Forza Horizon 4 is set to be delisted across all digital platforms this December.

Playground Games announced the upcoming delisting of Forza Horizon 4 in a post to its website today.

While there are still six months until Forza Horizon 4 gets delisted, all of its DLC was pulled from digital platforms today. This move is consistent with the series' history, as its predecessor Forza Horizon 3 was delisted in 2020.

If you’d like to add Forza Horizon 4 to your library, you’ve got until December 15, 2024, to buy it. Stay right here on Shacknews for future updates about the Forza Horizon series.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

