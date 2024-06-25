Forza Horizon 4 to be delisted in December The game's DLC has been delisted on all platforms as of today.

It’s been nearly six years since Forza Horizon 4 was released, taking Microsoft’s racing series to Great Britain. However, it’ll soon be unavailable for purchase, as Forza Horizon 4 is set to be delisted across all digital platforms this December.

Playground Games announced the upcoming delisting of Forza Horizon 4 in a post to its website today.

Due to licensing and agreements with our partners, Forza Horizon 4 will be delisted from digital platforms (Microsoft Store and Steam) on December 15, 2024. This means the game and its additional content will no longer be available for purchase through online stores.

Source: Xbox Game Studios.

While there are still six months until Forza Horizon 4 gets delisted, all of its DLC was pulled from digital platforms today. This move is consistent with the series' history, as its predecessor Forza Horizon 3 was delisted in 2020.

If you'd like to add Forza Horizon 4 to your library, you've got until December 15, 2024, to buy it.