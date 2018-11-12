Forza Horizon 4 gets The Eliminator battle royale mode
Because every game gets a battle royale, Forza Horizon 4 is joining the party with their new mode, The Eliminator.
We hop into some exotic cars to get a look at the new LEGO Speed Champions expansion for Forza Horizon 4.
Playground Games and Microsoft's upcoming expansion for Forza Horizon 4 injects a bit of lighthearted fun into the world of high-speed exotic cars.
Forza Motorsport 8 and Turn 10 Studios were noticeably absent from the Microsoft presentation. What does this mean for the future of Forza?
Everything is awesome in the new Lego Speed Champions DLC for Forza Horizon 4!
It is the best looking and best playing game available for Microsoft's console. This makes Forza Horizon 4 an easy choice for the Best Xbox One Game of 2018.
The expansion will include some extreme weather conditions that drivers will have to overcome, as well.
The crew behind Forza Horizon 4 have implemented a way for players to earn experience without having to play the game at all.
Explore the world and unlock all in-game events by earning Influence quickly in Forza Horizon 4.
Playground Games has delivered an experience that blows the doors off other open-world games, all while offering amazing visuals and unmatched ease of access.