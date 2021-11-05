Fast Travel and XP Board location maps - Forza Horizon 5 Struggling to find those last few XP or Fast Travel Boards in Forza Horizon 5? Check out our handy guide and map to the boards.

To say there are lots of things to do in Playground Games’ open-world racing adventure Forza Horizon 5 would be an understatement. From organized circuits to street racing and dodging dust storms, the game has a little bit of everything available to those who wander into the lush, sprawling landscapes of virtual Mexico. One of the more rewarding bits of side content in Forza Horizon 5 is the bonus board hunt. Scattered throughout the map are wooden sign boards that can be smashed with your car. The boards come in two varieties. XP Bonus and Fast Travel.

The XP Bonus Boards offer a few different XP bonuses for players depending on how difficult they are to find or smash. Each Fast Travel Board smashed reduces the cost of open-world fast travel. Players who find all Fast Travel Boards are granted the ability to fast travel for free. If you are just starting out in Forza Horizon 5 or, if you are only short a few of the boards until completion, we have the guide for you. Below you’ll get maps that show the location of all XP Bonus and Fast Travel Boards in Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 XP Bonus Board location map

All XP Bonus Board locations in Forza Horizon 5

In the image above, you see all of the XP Bonus board locations. They are designated with the purple Bonus Board icons. Once you find and smash one of the boards, it will remain on your in-game map, but the color will change to grey. You can use the colors to keep track of which boards you’ve smashed and which still need to be busted up. Should you drive your car near an XP Bonus Board but not smash it, it will remain on your in-game map marked in purple until smashed. The embedded image above may also be enlarged by clicking or tapping the expand image icon in the top left of the map embed.

Forza Horizon 5 Fast Travel Board location map

All Fast Travel Board locations in Forza Horizon 5

In the image above, you will find all of the Fast Travel Board locations. Each board is represented with a purple icon. Once smashed, the Fast Travel Board icon will change to grey on your in-game map to let you know it has been collected. Each of these boards grants a 200 credit discount on fast travel fees. The starting price for fast traveling is 10,000 credits, so you will need to smash all fifty Fast Travel Boards to unlock free fast traveling. The embedded image above may also be enlarged by clicking or tapping the expand image icon in the top left of the map embed.

There you have it, Forza fans. Using the maps embedded above, you will be able to locate all of the XP Bonus and Fast Travel Boards scattered throughout the sprawling virtual Mexico map in Forza Horizon 5. Have fun out there on the roads (and jungles, deserts, and mountains) while playing, and remember to keep checking in with Shacknews for more great guide content for Forza Horizon 5 and loads of other great games.