Xbox Insider Hub tracker suggests Forza Horizon 5 DLC may be revealed soon A recent posting from an Xbox Insider Hub tracker has allegedly spotted signs that Forza Horizon 5's first notable DLC is coming soon.

We might be coming out of 2021, but the power of Forza Horizon 5’s high-quality driving excellence carries through, and we may be getting to enjoy more of it soon. An Xbox Insider Hub tracking Twitter has spotted files in the program that suggest Forza Horizon 5 DLC is on the way, and we may be getting to see what’s next for the open-world driving sim sooner than later.

The alleged Forza Horizon 5 DLC file was spotted by Aggiornamenti Lumia, an Xbox Insider Hub tracker Twitter that notes when new games or DLC are coming through the Xbox Insider program. Recently, the Twitter posted that a program called “WOODSTOCK_DLC_FLIGHT” had started testing through the Xbox Insider program. WOODSTOCK was the codename of Forza Horizon 5 through its development before the game was officially announced. With the game out in the wild since November 2021, it was about time we saw some DLC content for the clearly expandable game. That seems to be the case if the leak from the Xbox Insider program is true.

Microsoft has started testing WOODSTOCK_DLC_FLIGHT through the Xbox Insider Hub, which means Forza Horizon DLC 1 "soon" — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) February 24, 2022

Forza Horizon 5 seemed more than destined for DLC. The game pulled in rave reviews (including here at Shacknews) when it launched back in November. It is clearly not lacking for content between an extensive car roster and a wealth of driving events. However, all things become a little bit stale as time goes on and Forza Horizon 5 has plenty to offer in its delightfully colored Mexican countryside.

With that in mind, it looks like we might be able to look forward to seeing new Forza Horizon 5 DLC content in the near future. What form that takes remains to be seen, but whenever it gets announced, you can be sure you’ll hear about it here at Shacknews. Stay tuned as we await further announcements from Xbox or Playground Games.