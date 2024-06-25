Stellar Blade has crossed over 1 million units sold Developer Shift Up shared at a press conference that the game has sold quite successfully, with DLC in the works to continue to support it.

Stellar Blade has been out for about two months now, and controversies stirred by bad actors aside, it’s a very good game. So good, in fact, that it has sold quite well worldwide. In a recent address, developer Shift Up spoke to the success of the game, claiming Stellar Blade had crossed over 1 million units sold.

This milestone was shared in a press conference held by Shift Up discussing the future of the developer and its games, as shared by Korean outlet Kyunghyang Games. It was there that Shift Up Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ahn Jae-woo shared the details of the game’s sales. Stellar Blade had crossed the 1 million mark as of June 25, 2024. It also currently holds a 9.2 out of 10 in User Reviews on Metacritic, making it one of the highest rated PS5 games on the database so far.

Shift Up CFO Ahn Jae-woo and other leadership at the studio shared the success of Stellar Blade so far, as well as what's ahead for the game.

Source: GameVU

Critics were also mostly in agreement that Stellar Blade was quite a fantastic game, including our own Donovan Erskine, who called the game “a competent soulslike with satisfying combat and mechanics that make it an exciting challenge from beginning to end” in his 8 out of 10 review. It’s also worth noting that Shift Up has a lot of plans to continue to support the game, starting with Photo Mode in August. The devs have also announced new outfits for the protagonist coming in October 2024, and a major collaboration coming before the end of the year.

With such a solid roadmap to go with its success so far, stay tuned for what’s next for Stellar Blade and Shift Up, right here at Shacknews.