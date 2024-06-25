Thirsty Suitors swipes right on mobile release from Netflix Games The acclaimed 2024 indie adventure will get the mobile treatment courtesy of Netflix.

Thirsty Suitors was a Shacknews favorite back when it released in 2023. It blended a humorous tale of finding love and making peace with the hearts you've broken with a touching story of what it means to live up to the pressures set by immigrant parents and grandparents. Those who haven't had a chance to experience this story on PC or console will soon be able to check it out on mobile devices thanks to an upcoming port from Netflix Games.

The announcement comes via a press release issued on Tuesday. Netflix Games will likely give Thirsty Suitors similar treatment that it has given other mobile ports, offering touch controls and a presentation suited to its portable platform. That should add some spice to the game's turn-based battles, skateboarding sections, and cooking sequences, an odd blend that ended up mixing pretty well together. There's no word on when the Thirsty Suitors mobile version can be expected, but like other Netflix Games releases, it will be available exclusively to Netflix subscribers for no additional charge.

As Netflix Games continues to work on this port, developer Outerloop Games is staying busy. The team unveiled a first look at Project Dosa during this year's Summer Game Fest presentation, which is targeting a 2026 release. Plus, Creative Director Chandana 'Eka' Ekanayake will be taking part in a panel called Why Representation in Games is Worth It for this year's Games for Change Festival, which will take place this weekend in New York.

We'll have our eye out for any further information about the Thirsty Suitors mobile version coming to Netflix Games. Those who don't want to wait to play this game can pick it up right now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox (and as part of Xbox Game Pass), and Nintendo Switch right now.