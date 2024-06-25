Tesla issues a second Cybertruck recall over windshield wiper malfunctions The latest issue affecting Cybertrucks could cause the windshield wipers to become inoperable.

This week, Tesla has issued a second recall for up to 11,688 Cybertruck vehicles manufactured between November 2023 and June 2024. The reason for the recall involves an electrical malfunction that could cause the vehicles windshield wipers to malfunction and not run when toggled, leading to possible lowered visibility and a chance of collision while driving.

Tesla officially filed the recall on June 19, 2024, laying out the issue with the windshield wipers and the number of Cybertruck affected, which is almost all of them considering the vehicle began shipping in November 2023. The detailing of the defect is as follows:

On affected vehicles, the front windshield wiper motor controller may stop functioning due to electrical overstress to the gate driver component. A non-functioning windshield wiper may reduce visibility in certain operating conditions, which may increase the risk of a collision.

Tesla follows in saying that, at no charge to Cybertruck customers, the company will accept the recalled vehicles for service where it will install a properly working gate driver component that should eliminate the issue and the risks it poses.

Source: Tesla

This marks the second time the Tesla Cybertruck has been recalled in 2024. The first Cybertruck recall occurred in April 2024 when Tesla notified owners that an issue in the material that covers the acceleration pedal could come loose and get stuck against the interior of the vehicle, causing unintended acceleration and increasing the likelihood of a crash. 4,000 vehicles were affected by the recall (which also was most of them at the time).

With this latest recall, it looks like Cybertruck owners are once again tasked with bringing their vehicles to Tesla to ensure their safety. As we watch for new details, stay tuned to the Tesla topic here at Shacknews for further updates.