Elden Ring broke into Twitch's Top 10 in May off of hype for the expansion's release Kai Cenat and other streamers boosted Elden Ring heavily throughout May as hype built up for the release of Shadow of the Erdtree.

There’s no doubt that online communities were excited about Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, but the sheer hype and anticipation for the much-beloved game’s DLC boosted it heavily on Twitch throughout the month of May 2024. It got such a boost off of influencers like Kai Cenat that it got into Twitch’s Top 10 for the month.

Elden Ring’s boost in viewership was reported via StreamElements’ latest State of the Stream for May 2024, using data from its analytics partner at Rainmaker.gg. One of the biggest stories in streaming last month was Kai Cenat marathoning Elden Ring to get ready for the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. It gained a lot of hype and other streamers on Twitch also took to the topic to try to get ready. It was a month of hype as players prepared for the gauntlet ahead.

Kai Cenat helped boost Elden Ring in May 2024 on Twitch with a marathon of streaming the game to prepare for its DLC.

Source: Twitch

With Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree out now, players are facing quite the difficult challenges in the expansion. It’s not easy in the slightest, especially if you don’t upgrade your Scadutree Blessings. That difficulty, alongside some performance issues on PC, caused the Steam user rating to dip to Mixed. That said, Kai Cenat has continued to bang the drum for the expansion, and many others have followed suit. The larger majority have grinded their way through the variety of encounters the DLC has to offer.

Even so, the numbers don’t lie. Elden Ring got quite the boost to be able to get into Twitch’s top 10 viewed categories in May 2024, and with the expansion still enjoying a ton of attention, we suspect it may have a similar impact in June. Stay tuned for more StreamElements State of the Stream reports as we wait to find out.