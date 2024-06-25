Dr Disrespect issues statement on Twitch ban and surrounding allegations Guy 'Dr Disrespect' Beahm admits to messaging a minor, but says that the conversations 'leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate, but nothing more.'

Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm’s 2020 Twitch ban has been shrouded in mystery up until last week, when a former Twitch employee revealed that the streamer had been caught messaging a minor through the platform's Whisper feature. Now, Dr Disrespect has released a statement addressing the matter.

Dr Disrespect shared his statement in an X post this afternoon. In it, he addresses the allegations brought against him, confirming that he did message a minor on Twitch in 2017. However, he claims that these interactions were not explicit.

Were there twitch whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes. Were there real intentions behind these messages, the answer is absolutely not. These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate, but nothing more. Nothing illegal happened, no pictures were shared, no crimes were committed, I never even met the individual. I went through a lengthy arbitration regarding a civil dispute with twitch and that case was resolved by a settlement. Let me be clear, it was not a criminal case against me and no criminal charges have ever been brought against me.

Beahm goes on to push back against some of the conversations surrounding the allegations. “I'm no fucking predator or pedophile. Are you kidding me?” he wrote. This statement comes following Midnight Society, the gaming studio that Dr Disrespect co-founded, severing ties with him.

Lastly, Dr Disrespect announces that he’ll be taking an extended vacation with his family and that he plans to return to streaming in the future.