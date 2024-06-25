Dr Disrespect issues statement on Twitch ban and surrounding allegations
Guy 'Dr Disrespect' Beahm admits to messaging a minor, but says that the conversations 'leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate, but nothing more.'
Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm’s 2020 Twitch ban has been shrouded in mystery up until last week, when a former Twitch employee revealed that the streamer had been caught messaging a minor through the platform's Whisper feature. Now, Dr Disrespect has released a statement addressing the matter.
Dr Disrespect shared his statement in an X post this afternoon. In it, he addresses the allegations brought against him, confirming that he did message a minor on Twitch in 2017. However, he claims that these interactions were not explicit.
Beahm goes on to push back against some of the conversations surrounding the allegations. “I'm no fucking predator or pedophile. Are you kidding me?” he wrote. This statement comes following Midnight Society, the gaming studio that Dr Disrespect co-founded, severing ties with him.
Lastly, Dr Disrespect announces that he’ll be taking an extended vacation with his family and that he plans to return to streaming in the future.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Dr Disrespect issues statement on Twitch ban and surrounding allegations