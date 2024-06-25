New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Dr Disrespect issues statement on Twitch ban and surrounding allegations

Guy 'Dr Disrespect' Beahm admits to messaging a minor, but says that the conversations 'leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate, but nothing more.'
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm’s 2020 Twitch ban has been shrouded in mystery up until last week, when a former Twitch employee revealed that the streamer had been caught messaging a minor through the platform's Whisper feature. Now, Dr Disrespect has released a statement addressing the matter.

Dr Disrespect shared his statement in an X post this afternoon. In it, he addresses the allegations brought against him, confirming that he did message a minor on Twitch in 2017. However, he claims that these interactions were not explicit.

Dr Disrespect speaking into a microphone.

Beahm goes on to push back against some of the conversations surrounding the allegations. “I'm no fucking predator or pedophile. Are you kidding me?” he wrote. This statement comes following Midnight Society, the gaming studio that Dr Disrespect co-founded, severing ties with him.

Lastly, Dr Disrespect announces that he’ll be taking an extended vacation with his family and that he plans to return to streaming in the future.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola