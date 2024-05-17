Evening Reading - May 17, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. We're back for another fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

A big milestone for Little Kitty, Big City! This isn't even including Xbox Game Pass downloads.

MultiVersus is going bananas with the addition of... Adventure Time's Banana Guard?

Hit the desert with the latest Trackmania update.

XDefiant is actually seeing the light of day? Well, they kept us waiting. Here's everything you need to know.

And EA College Football 25 is almost here, bringing the series' hiatus to an end.

Today in Bubbletron

As long as we're doing throwbacks

Now just give me this game real quick...... #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/xU2CBg9DlF — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) May 17, 2024

The name's Akuma, Disney and Marvel. Remember it.

Hideo Kojima's Movie Night

His ticket to the Garfield movie was lost in the mail.

Getting Dragged

Drag Her! Failure to Launch Edition is now live on Steam for free. https://t.co/QErBMACdnk



Thankyou all for your outpouring of love & support. We hope you have fun playing. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/GvOVEXaUSB — Drag Her! Team (@dragherthegame) May 16, 2024

PSA: Drag Her! was a drag-themed fighting game that was filled (surprisingly) with some great fundamentals and also some great fun. It sadly didn't make it to the finish line, but the developers have put what they have on Steam so that the public can enjoy the game in its most recent state for absolutely free.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Oh, how we love randomizers! Let's enjoy this one for Metroid: Samus Returns on the 3DS.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about some handy dev tools that make the design of 2D fighters a little easier.

This week in Shaqnews

It's about Shaq, visiting the House of the Dragon set, some BBQ chicken, and... wait... is Ernie's Neat-O Stat of the Night sponsored? Well, David Zaslav's about to lose the NBA for TNT, so might as well get that bag.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Cody Rhodes shows Logan Paul what he thinks of his YouTuber entourage.

Tonight in video game music

Fresh off Hades 2 jumping into early access, Lacey Johnson already have a cover out for Coral Crown.

