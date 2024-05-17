GameStop (GME) files to sell up to 45 million additional shares GameStop announced its stock sale alongside its preliminary earnings report.

Today, GameStop (GME) shared its preliminary earnings results to inform investors about its latest financial period. In addition to the report, GameStop also announced its plans to sell up to 45 million shares of its stock.

GameStop released a press release to announce its sales agreement this afternoon, which it will conduct through Jeffries LLC.

Under this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, and in accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement, we may offer and sell up to 45,000,000 shares of our common stock from and after the date hereof.

It’s worth noting that GameStop (GME) stock has seen increased activity this week following the social media return of Keith “TheRoaringKitty” Gill. This week, the stock was valued as high as $64.83 per-share following a series of social media posts by Gill.

GameStop’s stock sale announcement comes alongside its preliminary earnings results. For more financial news out of GameStop, Shacknews is the place to be.