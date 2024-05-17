New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GameStop (GME) files to sell up to 45 million additional shares

GameStop announced its stock sale alongside its preliminary earnings report.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
1

Today, GameStop (GME) shared its preliminary earnings results to inform investors about its latest financial period. In addition to the report, GameStop also announced its plans to sell up to 45 million shares of its stock.

GameStop released a press release to announce its sales agreement this afternoon, which it will conduct through Jeffries LLC.

It’s worth noting that GameStop (GME) stock has seen increased activity this week following the social media return of Keith “TheRoaringKitty” Gill. This week, the stock was valued as high as $64.83 per-share following a series of social media posts by Gill.

GameStop’s stock sale announcement comes alongside its preliminary earnings results. For more financial news out of GameStop, Shacknews is the place to be.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

