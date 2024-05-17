Weekend Console Download Deals for May 17: Minecraft celebrates 15 years

It's time to recognize one of gaming's most influential series. Minecraft is a game that looks simple on the surface, but has opened up a world of possibilities for players around the world. We've seen players do amazing things within its borders and beyond and they continue to build amazing structures and experience incredible adventures. All three major console makers are celebrating 15 years of Minecraft this weekend with discounts on the base game, on Minecraft Dungeons, and on Minecraft Legends.
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- NBA 2K24 Baller Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
- Minecraft - $9.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition - $29.39 (58% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition - $10.49 (85% off)
- Balatro - $11.99 (20% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (34% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $13.39 (33% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - $29.99 (25% off)
- Jusant - $18.74 (25% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Teardown - $19.79 (34% off)
- Sea of Stars - $22.74 (35% off)
- Coral Island - $23.99 (20% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $18.89 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $22.74 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $7.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $11.99 (70% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $18.89 (30% off)
- Subnautica - $11.99 (60% off)
- Subnautica Below Zero - $11.99 (60% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $20.99 (30% off)
- Signalis - $13.99 (30% off)
- Tchia - $14.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $15.99 (60% off)
- Goodbye Volcano High - $22.49 (25% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Long Dark - $17.49 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.54 (43% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $4.99 (80% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 Digital Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Foamstars - $20.99 (30% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.39 (58% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $48.99 (30% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 (25% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $47.99 (20% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition - $26.24 (25% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Digital Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R - $39.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 Silver Edition - $45.49 (35% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Persona Collection - $49.49 (45% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (50% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $24.99 (50% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $19.99 (60% off)
- Venba - $9.74 (35% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $15.39 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $18.89 (40% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $14.99 (40% off)
- Journey - $7.49 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Ghostrunner 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tunic - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- WWE 2K24 - $52.49 (25% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $14.00 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Minecraft - $9.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Digital Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $34.99 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $24.49 (65% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Dead Space - $24.49 (65% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $10.49 (85% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.74 (65% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Master Assassin Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $27.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $8.99 (85% off)
- Assassin's Creed Triple Pack - $22.49 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $7.49 (70% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.74 (33% off)
- Bugsnax - $8.74 (65% off)
- Ultimate Chicken Horse - $7.49 (50% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $14.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Brawls - $4.99 (75% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $12.99 (35% off)
- Turbo Golf Racing - $6.69 (33% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Artful Escape - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tinykin - $9.99 (60% off)
- Armello - $5.99 (70% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Pentiment - $11.99 (40% off)
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition - $23.99 (20% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R - $39.99 (20% off)
- Minecraft - $9.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $7.99 (80% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope + Rayman Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies Deluxe Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch + Monopoly Madness - $14.99 (70% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition + Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $7.49 (75% off)
- Unpacking - $9.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Signalis - $13.99 (30% off)
- Wizard of Legend - $4.79 (70% off)
- Monaco: Complete Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $20.99 (30% off)
- While the Iron's Hot - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mineko's Night Market - $13.99 (30% off)
- Temtem - $17.99 (60% off)
- Forager - $6.99 (65% off)
- Void Bastards - $8.99 (70% off)
- A Hat in Time - $14.99 (50% off)
- Carto - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Wild at Heart - $9.99 (60% off)
- Unsighted - $7.99 (60% off)
- Prodeus - $14.99 (40% off)
- Dodgeball Academia - $9.99 (60% off)
- One Step From Eden - $7.99 (60% off)
- Moonscars - $13.99 (30% off)
- Midnight Fight Express - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ghost Song - $11.99 (40% off)
- Wandersong - $4.99 (75% off)
- Flynn: Son of Crimson - $7.99 (60% off)
- Ikenfell - $5.99 (70% off)
- Crying Suns - $7.49 (70% off)
- Supraland - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ring of Pain - $5.99 (70% off)
- Archvale - $7.49 (50% off)
- Aegis Defenders - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wildfire - $5.99 (60% off)
- Chinatown Detective Agency - $9.99 (60% off)
- Protodroid DeLTA - $11.99 (40% off)
- Infinite Guitars - $11.99 (40% off)
- Alisa Developer's Cut - $14.39 (20% off)
- Legend Bowl - $18.74 (25% off)
- Sheepo - $3.84 (65% off)
- Frogun - $8.99 (40% off)
- Synergia - $7.49 (50% off)
- REDO! - $3.49 (65% off)
- Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim - $4.99 (50% off)
- Velocity Noodle - $6.49 (50% off)
- Henchman Story - $5.24 (65% off)
- Vengeful Heart - $1.99 (80% off)
- The Lost and The Wicked - $5.99 (40% off)
- A Tale For Anna - $2.19 (80% off)
- Potion Party - $1.99 (80% off)
- Vision Soft Reset - $1.99 (80% off)
- KARGAST - $2.99 (70% off)
- Merrily Perilly - $1.99 (60% off)
- Big Dipper - $1.99 (60% off)
- Forest Guardian - $2.19 (80% off)
- GUNKID 99 - $2.09 (70% off)
- GUNGUNGUN - $1.99 (60% off)
- Guardian of Lore - $2.09 (85% off)
- Into A Dream - $2.09 (85% off)
- The Land Beneath Us - $11.99 (20% off)
- Terra Memoria - $14.99 (25% off)
- Lords of Exile - $13.99 (30% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $15.39 (30% off)
- Souldiers - $10.99 (45% off)
- ScourgeBringer - $5.09 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Front Mission 2 Remake - $27.99 (20% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine - $2.99 (70% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
